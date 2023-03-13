Video
Iran claims prisoner swap with US; US calls it 'cruel lie'

Published : Monday, 13 March, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 60

DUBAI, Mar 12:  Iran's top diplomat claimed Sunday that a prisoner swap was near with the U.S., though he offered no evidence to support his assertion. The U.S. immediately dismissed his comments as a "cruel lie."

Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian has made similar comments in the past about possible deals with the U.S. on frozen assets abroad and other issues that never came to fruition. Some of those remarks have appeared aimed at shoring up domestic support amid the mass protests challenging Iran's theocracy and supporting the country's troubled rial currency.

However, in an interview Sunday with Iranian state television, Amirabdollahian claimed that Iran had "reached an agreement in recent days regarding the exchange of prisoners between Iran and the United States."

"If everything goes well on the American's side, I think we will see the exchange of prisoners in the short term," he added. He alleged a document between Iran and the U.S. laying out the exchange had been "indirectly signed and approved" since March 2022.
 
Reached by The Associated Press, U.S. State Department spokesperson Ned Price called the comments "another especially cruel lie that only adds to the suffering of their  families."

"We are working relentlessly to secure the release of the three wrongfully detained Americans in Iran," Price said. "We will not stop until they are reunited with their loved ones."

A separate statement from the White House's National Security Council also called the remarks "false."

"Unfortunately, Iranian officials will not hesitate to make things up, and the latest cruel claim will cause more heartache for the families of Siamak Namazi, Emad Shargi and Morad Tahbaz," the council said. Iran long has taken prisoners with Western passports or ties to use in negotiations with foreign nations.    AP


