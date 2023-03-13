Irish arrive in Bangladesh den to play full series Ireland national cricket team reached in Dhaka on Sunday to play three ODIs, as many T20i matches and one Test. It'll be the maiden complete series between the rivals.





Team Ireland took off for Sylhet from Dhaka in no time, where they will play ODI series against hosts.





The three ODIs are slated for March 18, 20 and 23 respectively before which the visitors will play a warm-up match on March 15. International Cricket Stadium (SICS), Sylhet will host all the one-dayers.





The T20i matches on the contrary, are going to be held at Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium (ZACS) in Chattogram on March 27, 29 and 31 respectively.







The only Test of the tour will take place at Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium (SBNCS), Mirpur between April 4 and April 8. It will also be the first meeting in a Test of the two teams.





The Irish national earlier visited Bangladesh once in 2008 when the side played a three-match ODI series against the hosts in Dhaka. The hosts swept guests cleanly in that series.