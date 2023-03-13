Video
Monday, 13 March, 2023, 6:52 AM
Final round of Sheikh Kamal Inter-School & Madrasa Athletics competition begins today

Published : Monday, 13 March, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 45

The final round of Sheikh Kamal Inter-School and Madrasa Athletics competition will begin today (Monday) at Bangladesh Army Stadium in the city.

Prime Minister's Private Industry and Investment Adviser Salman F Rahman is expected to inaugurate the meet as the chief guest at 3 pm.

State Minister for Youth and Sports Mohammad Zahid Ahsan Russel and Bangladesh Olympic Association's Secretary General Syed Shahed Reza are expected to present as special guests in the inaugural ceremony to be presided by Bangladesh Athletics Federation's (BAF) President and Principal Secretary to the Prime Minister Md. Tofazzel Hossain Miah.

The athletes, who have qualified from the various stages starting from the union level, will compete in the final round of two-day meet.

The competition, organised by the BAF, is being held in the name after Shaheed Sheikh Kamal, the founder of modern sports and the eldest son of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.

Earlier, union, upazila, district and divisional phases of this competition which was organised nationwide, have been completed successfully.

The final phase will be held with the winners of the divisional phase.     �BSS


