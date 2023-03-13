Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 13 March, 2023, 6:52 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Sports

Egypt lift title of 2nd Bangamata SA Group Inte’l Squash Tourney

Published : Monday, 13 March, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 71
Staff Correspondent

Egypt lift title of 2nd Bangamata SA Group Inte’l Squash Tourney

Egypt lift title of 2nd Bangamata SA Group Inte’l Squash Tourney

CHATTOGRAM, March 12: The closing and prize distribution ceremony of the five-day long '2nd Bangamata International Squash Competition 2023' organised by SA Group at Chittagong Club Squash Court held on Saturday.

Ibrahim Elkabani and Saif Shinawa became the champion and runner-up respectively both from Egypt.

Waseqa Ayesha Khan MP, Secretary of the Ministry of Energy and Mineral Resources, Finance and Planning Affairs was present as the chief guest on the occasion.

Acting Chairman of Chittagong Club Ltd (CCL) Zahirul Islam Chowdhury Alamgir, Vice President of Squash Federation Mirza Salman Ispahani, Chairman of the SA Group sponsoring the tournament Sahabuddin Alam, General Secretary of the Federation Brigadier General GM Kamrul Islam (retd), Member Incharge of Squash of CCL Md Salamat Ullah (Bahar) MBA and SA Group Managing Director Sajjad Arefin Alam along with invited guests were present among others on the occasion.

In the speech of the chief guest, Waseqa Ayesha Khan MP said, 'The present government has taken various plans to improve the quality of sports. Emerging players of the country are representing Bangladesh outside the country.'

I believe one day the players representing Bangladesh will be produced and the image of the country can be presented in the world court from this tournament organised in the memory of Bangamata, she added.

SA Group of Industries Chairman Shahabuddin Alam said, 'We are happy to successfully complete this tournament.

This time we have organised a special photo exhibition in memory of Bangamata along with the competition through which foreign players and invited guests can learn about the life and work of Bangamata and her outstanding contribution in the liberation war.'


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Irish arrive in Bangladesh den to play full series
Final round of Sheikh Kamal Inter-School & Madrasa Athletics competition begins today
Egypt lift title of 2nd Bangamata SA Group Inte’l Squash Tourney
Bangabandhu Cup Kabaddi begins today
Pakistan's Women's Golf Team Secures Second Place
Mathews ton inspires SL, NZ chase falters
Persians in second round as group champions
Kohli ends Test ton drought with 186 as India dominate Australia


Latest News
'We want to hold credible, acceptable election,' Momen tells UK minister
Building owners among 3 land in jail over Gulistan blast
Arson attacks in Panchagarh were monitored from Dhaka, London: Hasan
Govt introduces 5-yr insurance for expatriate workers
BNP makes false, fabricated statements over Adani power deal: Quader
Metro Rail's last consignment arrive at Mongla Port
Mugging of DBBL's Tk 11.25cr: Eight remanded
PM greets nat’l cricket team for clinching T20 series against England
Torture of trader in N'ganj police station: Former OC, SI land in jail
Mugging of DBBL cash: Four held in Khulna
Most Read News
MBBS admission test results published, 35.34pc pass
School teacher killed in Gopalganj train accident
HC 'embarrassed' to hear writ challenging presidential polls
Bangladesh clinch historic series victory against England
Matarbari sea port to serve 3 billion people
RU clash: Students lock admn bldg, siege VC's house
Sitakunda cotton godown fire doused after 20 hours
Will not join any election under AL govt: BNP tells EU
EC is totally independent to conduct election: PM
BGB deployed, RU suspends exams, classes
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft