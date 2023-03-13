Egypt lift title of 2nd Bangamata SA Group Inte’l Squash Tourney CHATTOGRAM, March 12: The closing and prize distribution ceremony of the five-day long '2nd Bangamata International Squash Competition 2023' organised by SA Group at Chittagong Club Squash Court held on Saturday.





Ibrahim Elkabani and Saif Shinawa became the champion and runner-up respectively both from Egypt.





Waseqa Ayesha Khan MP, Secretary of the Ministry of Energy and Mineral Resources, Finance and Planning Affairs was present as the chief guest on the occasion.





Acting Chairman of Chittagong Club Ltd (CCL) Zahirul Islam Chowdhury Alamgir, Vice President of Squash Federation Mirza Salman Ispahani, Chairman of the SA Group sponsoring the tournament Sahabuddin Alam, General Secretary of the Federation Brigadier General GM Kamrul Islam (retd), Member Incharge of Squash of CCL Md Salamat Ullah (Bahar) MBA and SA Group Managing Director Sajjad Arefin Alam along with invited guests were present among others on the occasion.





In the speech of the chief guest, Waseqa Ayesha Khan MP said, 'The present government has taken various plans to improve the quality of sports. Emerging players of the country are representing Bangladesh outside the country.'





I believe one day the players representing Bangladesh will be produced and the image of the country can be presented in the world court from this tournament organised in the memory of Bangamata, she added.





SA Group of Industries Chairman Shahabuddin Alam said, 'We are happy to successfully complete this tournament.







This time we have organised a special photo exhibition in memory of Bangamata along with the competition through which foreign players and invited guests can learn about the life and work of Bangamata and her outstanding contribution in the liberation war.'