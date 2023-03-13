Video
Bangabandhu Cup Kabaddi begins today

Published : Monday, 13 March, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 46
Sports Reporter

The 3rd edition of Bangabandhu Cup International Kabaddi comprises 12 teams across the globe is starting today (Monday) at 3:30 pm at the National Volleyball Stadium at Paltan in Dhaka.

The horizon of Bangabandhu Cup International Kabaddi has continued to expand as the 3rd edition is participated by England and Poland from Europe, Kenya from Africa, Malaysia, Indonesia, Thailand and Chinese Taipei from the Asian region of Asia, Sri Lanka, Nepal and Bangladesh from South Asia and Iraq from Middle East of Asia.

It would be mentionable that the first edition was held with five teams and the second edition, held last year was participated by eight teams.

The press meet and the trophy unveiling ceremony of the tournament held at the Kabaddi Stadium on Sunday.

Habibur Rahman, the general secretary of the Bangladesh Kabaddi Federation and the Additional Inspector General of Bangladesh Police presented at the meet to the press.

 Joint Secretary of the Federation and ADD.DIG of Bangladesh Police Kazi Mozammel Huq and the Technical Director of the tournament, E. Prasad Rao were also present on the occasion.

The 12 captains of the participating teams also graced the trophy unveiling ceremony.

Tuhin Tarafder, the skipper of Bangladesh expressed high optimism about retaining the trophy.

 "We have worked hard for the last couple of weeks and the team is stronger than ever.

We have been going through hard training sessions under foreign coaches, and we are very hopeful to retain the title," said Tuhun.

The Groups:
Group A- Bangladesh, Iraq, Nepal, England, Argentina, Poland

Group B- Kenya, Sri Lanka, Malaysia, Indonesia, Thailand, Chinese Taipei.


