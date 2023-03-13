Pakistan's Women's Golf Team Secures Second Place

Pakistan's women's golf team has made their country proud by clinching the Runners up position in the ladies' event of the 36th Bangladesh Amateur Golf Championship 2023 at the Kurmitola Golf Club in Dhaka.





Suneyah Osama, the talented Pakistani golfer, was awarded the runners-up position in the individual event, while the Pakistan duo comprising Suneyah and Abiha Hamin Syed secured the runners-up position in the team event.





The Pakistan High Commissioner to Bangladesh, Mr. Imran Ahmed Siddiqui, expressed his appreciation for the Pakistan women team's outstanding performance in the championship.





He congratulated them on their success and hoped that such sports events between the two countries would continue to promote the bonds of friendship and goodwill among the people of Pakistan and Bangladesh.





The Pakistan High Commissioner also hosted the Pakistani golfer participating in the event at the Pakistan House in Dhaka where they were showered with praise and admiration for their performance and making Pakistan proud in the Orion 36th Bangladesh Amateur Golf Championship.