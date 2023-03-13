Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 13 March, 2023, 6:52 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Sports

36th Bangladesh Amateur Golf

Pakistan's Women's Golf Team Secures Second Place

Published : Monday, 13 March, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 68
Sports Desk

Pakistan's Women's Golf Team Secures Second Place

Pakistan's Women's Golf Team Secures Second Place

Pakistan's women's golf team has made their country proud by clinching the Runners up position in the ladies' event of the 36th Bangladesh Amateur Golf Championship 2023 at the Kurmitola Golf Club in Dhaka. 

Suneyah Osama, the talented Pakistani golfer, was awarded the runners-up position in the individual event, while the Pakistan duo comprising Suneyah and Abiha Hamin Syed secured the runners-up position in the team event.

The Pakistan High Commissioner to Bangladesh, Mr. Imran Ahmed Siddiqui, expressed his appreciation for the Pakistan women team's outstanding performance in the championship.

 He congratulated them on their success and hoped that such sports events between the two countries would continue to promote the bonds of friendship and goodwill among the people of Pakistan and Bangladesh.

The Pakistan High Commissioner also hosted the Pakistani golfer participating in the event at the Pakistan House in Dhaka where they were showered with praise and admiration for their performance and making Pakistan proud in the Orion 36th Bangladesh Amateur Golf Championship.



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Irish arrive in Bangladesh den to play full series
Final round of Sheikh Kamal Inter-School & Madrasa Athletics competition begins today
Egypt lift title of 2nd Bangamata SA Group Inte’l Squash Tourney
Bangabandhu Cup Kabaddi begins today
Pakistan's Women's Golf Team Secures Second Place
Mathews ton inspires SL, NZ chase falters
Persians in second round as group champions
Kohli ends Test ton drought with 186 as India dominate Australia


Latest News
'We want to hold credible, acceptable election,' Momen tells UK minister
Building owners among 3 land in jail over Gulistan blast
Arson attacks in Panchagarh were monitored from Dhaka, London: Hasan
Govt introduces 5-yr insurance for expatriate workers
BNP makes false, fabricated statements over Adani power deal: Quader
Metro Rail's last consignment arrive at Mongla Port
Mugging of DBBL's Tk 11.25cr: Eight remanded
PM greets nat’l cricket team for clinching T20 series against England
Torture of trader in N'ganj police station: Former OC, SI land in jail
Mugging of DBBL cash: Four held in Khulna
Most Read News
MBBS admission test results published, 35.34pc pass
School teacher killed in Gopalganj train accident
HC 'embarrassed' to hear writ challenging presidential polls
Bangladesh clinch historic series victory against England
Matarbari sea port to serve 3 billion people
RU clash: Students lock admn bldg, siege VC's house
Sitakunda cotton godown fire doused after 20 hours
Will not join any election under AL govt: BNP tells EU
EC is totally independent to conduct election: PM
BGB deployed, RU suspends exams, classes
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft