Mathews ton inspires SL, NZ chase falters

Published : Monday, 13 March, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 90

CHRISTCHURCH, MAR 12: A classy century from Angelo Mathews and the early wicket of Devon Conway kept Sri Lanka's World Championship hopes alive in the first Test against New Zealand on Sunday.

"We've given ourselves a great chance to win the Test match," Mathews said after his masterful 115, made from nearly six hours in the middle in Christchurch.

His innings rescued Sri Lanka from a tight spot and led the tourists to a second innings total of 302.

That set New Zealand a target of 285, and the home side were 28 for one by stumps after 17 overs, with Conway out for five.

Tom Latham was not out 11 with Kane Williamson on seven, with New Zealand requiring 257 on the final day. The highest fourth-innings score at Hagley Oval is 256 for eight in a drawn Test.

"We had to work extremely hard to get those runs and we've got the fast bowlers to exploit the conditions," Mathews said.    �AFP


