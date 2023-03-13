Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 13 March, 2023, 6:51 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Sports

AFC U20 Women\'s Asian Cup Qualifiers

Persians in second round as group champions

Rupna\'s mistake helps Iran beat Bangladesh 1-0

Published : Monday, 13 March, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 45
Sports Reporter

AFC U20 Women's Asian Cup QualifiersRupna's mistake helps Iran beat Bangladesh 1-0
The Islamic Republic of Iran stormed into the second round of the qualifying stage as Group-H champion in the AFC Under-20 Women's Asian Cup after defeating Bangladesh by 1-0 at Shaheed Bir Shrestha Sepoy Mustafa Kamal Stadium at Kamalapur in Dhaka on Sunday.
The match was uneventful until the 85th minute when Parsian custodian Fatemeh Barati Ahmadabadi took a long shot and an unmarked Iranian booter headed on the ball to pass it to striker Negin Zandi who found the post unguarded after entering the box and wasted no time to rock the post.
It was unfortunate for Bangladesh as well as custodian Rupna Chakma that this proactive custodian of the country was in a forward position to dismiss another attempt from a striker.
Bangladesh had a good chance to play in the second round of the tournament if the team could win the match on the day.
Both Iran and Bangladesh had the same three points in the collection. A single point was enough for Iran to secure the second round as it was ahead with goal differences. But, a win would change the scenario for the host. Losing the match, Bangladesh had nothing to do about that. However, Bangladesh head coach Golam Rabbani Choton said his players played well.
"My booters did well today. Mistakes can happen anytime. It is not uncommon. I'm Okay with the result," said the coach.
Earlier on Wednesday, the young women of the Islamic Republic of Iran celebrated a 7-1 win over Turkmenistan in the first match. On the other hand, Bangladesh outplayed Turkmenistan by 4-0 in the second match of the group.
The second round of the qualifiers will be played in June this year.



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Irish arrive in Bangladesh den to play full series
Final round of Sheikh Kamal Inter-School & Madrasa Athletics competition begins today
Egypt lift title of 2nd Bangamata SA Group Inte’l Squash Tourney
Bangabandhu Cup Kabaddi begins today
Pakistan's Women's Golf Team Secures Second Place
Mathews ton inspires SL, NZ chase falters
Persians in second round as group champions
Kohli ends Test ton drought with 186 as India dominate Australia


Latest News
'We want to hold credible, acceptable election,' Momen tells UK minister
Building owners among 3 land in jail over Gulistan blast
Arson attacks in Panchagarh were monitored from Dhaka, London: Hasan
Govt introduces 5-yr insurance for expatriate workers
BNP makes false, fabricated statements over Adani power deal: Quader
Metro Rail's last consignment arrive at Mongla Port
Mugging of DBBL's Tk 11.25cr: Eight remanded
PM greets nat’l cricket team for clinching T20 series against England
Torture of trader in N'ganj police station: Former OC, SI land in jail
Mugging of DBBL cash: Four held in Khulna
Most Read News
MBBS admission test results published, 35.34pc pass
School teacher killed in Gopalganj train accident
HC 'embarrassed' to hear writ challenging presidential polls
Bangladesh clinch historic series victory against England
Matarbari sea port to serve 3 billion people
RU clash: Students lock admn bldg, siege VC's house
Sitakunda cotton godown fire doused after 20 hours
Will not join any election under AL govt: BNP tells EU
EC is totally independent to conduct election: PM
BGB deployed, RU suspends exams, classes
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], adver[email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft