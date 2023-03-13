Persians in second round as group champions

AFC U20 Women's Asian Cup QualifiersRupna's mistake helps Iran beat Bangladesh 1-0

The Islamic Republic of Iran stormed into the second round of the qualifying stage as Group-H champion in the AFC Under-20 Women's Asian Cup after defeating Bangladesh by 1-0 at Shaheed Bir Shrestha Sepoy Mustafa Kamal Stadium at Kamalapur in Dhaka on Sunday.

The match was uneventful until the 85th minute when Parsian custodian Fatemeh Barati Ahmadabadi took a long shot and an unmarked Iranian booter headed on the ball to pass it to striker Negin Zandi who found the post unguarded after entering the box and wasted no time to rock the post.

It was unfortunate for Bangladesh as well as custodian Rupna Chakma that this proactive custodian of the country was in a forward position to dismiss another attempt from a striker.

Bangladesh had a good chance to play in the second round of the tournament if the team could win the match on the day.

Both Iran and Bangladesh had the same three points in the collection. A single point was enough for Iran to secure the second round as it was ahead with goal differences. But, a win would change the scenario for the host. Losing the match, Bangladesh had nothing to do about that. However, Bangladesh head coach Golam Rabbani Choton said his players played well.

"My booters did well today. Mistakes can happen anytime. It is not uncommon. I'm Okay with the result," said the coach.

Earlier on Wednesday, the young women of the Islamic Republic of Iran celebrated a 7-1 win over Turkmenistan in the first match. On the other hand, Bangladesh outplayed Turkmenistan by 4-0 in the second match of the group.

The second round of the qualifiers will be played in June this year.



