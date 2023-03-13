Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 13 March, 2023, 6:51 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Sports

Murray makes it through in two at Indian Wells

Published : Monday, 13 March, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 65

INDIAN WELLS, MAR 12: Former world number one Andy Murray didn't need any marathon match heroics on Saturday as he eased into the third round at Indian Wells with his first straight sets victory of 2023.

Murray defeated lucky loser Radu Albot of Moldova 6-4, 6-3 -- the one hour, 42 minute affair in stark contrast to Murray's previous victories this year that included a five-setter lasting five-plus hours in the second round of the Australian Open.

The escape artist exploits continued last month in Doha, where Murray won four three-set matches, overcoming eight match points on the way to the final, where he fell to Daniil Medvedev.

He needed more than three hours to win his Indian Wells opener over Thomas Etcheverry in three sets.

Murray, 35, said the quicker win over Albot would pay dividends as the week progresses. "You know, if you've had a shorter match, there's probably less aches and pains, so it's easier to sleep," he said.    �AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Irish arrive in Bangladesh den to play full series
Final round of Sheikh Kamal Inter-School & Madrasa Athletics competition begins today
Egypt lift title of 2nd Bangamata SA Group Inte’l Squash Tourney
Bangabandhu Cup Kabaddi begins today
Pakistan's Women's Golf Team Secures Second Place
Mathews ton inspires SL, NZ chase falters
Persians in second round as group champions
Kohli ends Test ton drought with 186 as India dominate Australia


Latest News
'We want to hold credible, acceptable election,' Momen tells UK minister
Building owners among 3 land in jail over Gulistan blast
Arson attacks in Panchagarh were monitored from Dhaka, London: Hasan
Govt introduces 5-yr insurance for expatriate workers
BNP makes false, fabricated statements over Adani power deal: Quader
Metro Rail's last consignment arrive at Mongla Port
Mugging of DBBL's Tk 11.25cr: Eight remanded
PM greets nat’l cricket team for clinching T20 series against England
Torture of trader in N'ganj police station: Former OC, SI land in jail
Mugging of DBBL cash: Four held in Khulna
Most Read News
MBBS admission test results published, 35.34pc pass
School teacher killed in Gopalganj train accident
HC 'embarrassed' to hear writ challenging presidential polls
Bangladesh clinch historic series victory against England
Matarbari sea port to serve 3 billion people
RU clash: Students lock admn bldg, siege VC's house
Sitakunda cotton godown fire doused after 20 hours
Will not join any election under AL govt: BNP tells EU
EC is totally independent to conduct election: PM
BGB deployed, RU suspends exams, classes
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft