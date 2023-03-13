Murray makes it through in two at Indian Wells

INDIAN WELLS, MAR 12: Former world number one Andy Murray didn't need any marathon match heroics on Saturday as he eased into the third round at Indian Wells with his first straight sets victory of 2023.





Murray defeated lucky loser Radu Albot of Moldova 6-4, 6-3 -- the one hour, 42 minute affair in stark contrast to Murray's previous victories this year that included a five-setter lasting five-plus hours in the second round of the Australian Open.





The escape artist exploits continued last month in Doha, where Murray won four three-set matches, overcoming eight match points on the way to the final, where he fell to Daniil Medvedev.





He needed more than three hours to win his Indian Wells opener over Thomas Etcheverry in three sets.





Murray, 35, said the quicker win over Albot would pay dividends as the week progresses. "You know, if you've had a shorter match, there's probably less aches and pains, so it's easier to sleep," he said. �AFP