Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 13 March, 2023, 6:51 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Sports

Bayern alone on top after Dortmund drop points in derby

Published : Monday, 13 March, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 59

BERLIN, MAR 12: Borussia Dortmund led twice but were held 2-2 by bitter local rivals Schalke to lose ground on Bayern Munich who earlier won 5-3 against Augsburg and ended Saturday two points clear atop the Bundesliga.

Kenan Karaman scored Schalke's second equaliser with 10 minutes left to frustrate visiting Dortmund's hopes of keeping pace in the title race.

With many attacking stars missing including captain Marco Reus, it took defender Nico Schlotterbeck to put Dortmund ahead, hammering in a low drive from outside the box.

Schalke equalised five minutes into the second half through Marius Buelter, who latched onto a pinpoint cross from winger Rodrigo Zalazar.

Dortmund re-took the lead after 60 minutes, when a defence-splitting pass from Emre Can found Rafael Guerreiro who slammed home.

With 10 minutes remaining, Schalke pegged Dortmund back once more when an unmarked Karaman headed past 'keeper Alex Meyer.

Schalke sat deep in the dying stages, frustrating Dortmund's attempts to find a winner and held on for a draw which will be celebrated like a win by fans whose team sits in the relegation zone.

Schlotterbeck said the result was "too little" for Dortmund's ambitions this season, while manager Edin Terzic said his side "gave away victory" by losing control.

"The game got wild, just like how Schalke wanted it to be."

A "satisfied" Schalke manager Thomas Reis credited his team's fight, saying "when you come back like that, you need to enjoy it."

Earlier on Saturday, two goals from Benjamin Pavard and a first in Bayern colours for Joao Cancelo helped the leaders romp to a 5-3 home victory over Augsburg.

Bayern midfielder Jamal Musiala said his side "were getting back into the swing of things" but was disappointed they conceded three goals at home after also reaching the Champions League quarter-finals with Wednesday's win over Paris Saint-Germain.

"Each of those three goals were goals we shouldn't concede," the 20-year-old said after the win over Augsburg.

"We are angry about it. We always want to keep a clean sheet."

Four of Bayern's five goals came from defenders, calming fears the side may be toothless after the pre-game scratch of striker Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting.

Augsburg led after just two minutes through Mergim Berisha, who scored the only goal in his team's surprise 1-0 win over Bayern in September.

Bayern manager Julian Nagelsmann praised his side's "important reaction" after the early setback, but lamented "taking our foot off the pedal at the end" of the match.

The home side upped the intensity and replied after 15 minutes through Cancelo, who scored his first goal for Bayern since joining them on loan from Manchester City at the end of January.     �AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Irish arrive in Bangladesh den to play full series
Final round of Sheikh Kamal Inter-School & Madrasa Athletics competition begins today
Egypt lift title of 2nd Bangamata SA Group Inte’l Squash Tourney
Bangabandhu Cup Kabaddi begins today
Pakistan's Women's Golf Team Secures Second Place
Mathews ton inspires SL, NZ chase falters
Persians in second round as group champions
Kohli ends Test ton drought with 186 as India dominate Australia


Latest News
'We want to hold credible, acceptable election,' Momen tells UK minister
Building owners among 3 land in jail over Gulistan blast
Arson attacks in Panchagarh were monitored from Dhaka, London: Hasan
Govt introduces 5-yr insurance for expatriate workers
BNP makes false, fabricated statements over Adani power deal: Quader
Metro Rail's last consignment arrive at Mongla Port
Mugging of DBBL's Tk 11.25cr: Eight remanded
PM greets nat’l cricket team for clinching T20 series against England
Torture of trader in N'ganj police station: Former OC, SI land in jail
Mugging of DBBL cash: Four held in Khulna
Most Read News
MBBS admission test results published, 35.34pc pass
School teacher killed in Gopalganj train accident
HC 'embarrassed' to hear writ challenging presidential polls
Bangladesh clinch historic series victory against England
Matarbari sea port to serve 3 billion people
RU clash: Students lock admn bldg, siege VC's house
Sitakunda cotton godown fire doused after 20 hours
Will not join any election under AL govt: BNP tells EU
EC is totally independent to conduct election: PM
BGB deployed, RU suspends exams, classes
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft