Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 13 March, 2023, 6:50 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Beximco to produce medicines in S Arabia from next year

Published : Monday, 13 March, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 69

Beximco to produce medicines in S Arabia from next year

Beximco to produce medicines in S Arabia from next year

With joint investment from Bangladesh and Saudi Arabia, Beximco Pharmaceuticals is set to start producing medicines in the kingdom from next year, Prime Minister's adviser on private industries and investment Salman F Rahman said on Saturday.

Bangladesh will provide Saudi Arabia with manpower and technical support for the plant, he said while speaking to reporters after a visit to Beximco Pharmaceuticals with a delegation led by Saudi Commerce Minister Majid bin Abdullah Al Qasabi.

Salman said, "We are committed to producing medicines maintaining top quality. In terms of pharmaceutical exports, we must adhere to a variety of international procedures.

This is why people around the world have trust in medicines produced in Bangladesh."

"According to reports, the medicine produced in Bangladesh is of high quality. Besides, prices are also quite reasonable compared to other countries," he added.

Referring to growth of pharmaceutical industry in Bangladesh, he said the industry in the country has made good progress and a mark in the global market.

"The government is setting up a pharmaceutical park. The raw materials for medicines will be produced there very soon, which will further accelerate the growth of this industry."

Saudi Commerce Minister Majid bin Abdullah Al Qasabi arrived in Dhaka on Friday afternoon to attend Bangladesh Business Summit-2023, organized by the FBCCI in the capital.

Earlier on Saturday, Bangladesh and Saudi Arabia signed three MoUs in order to strengthen economic and trade relations between the two countries.

One of the agreements would allow a Saudi company to set up gas pipelines through India and Bangladesh under a public-private partnership (PPP) basis. Two MoUs were signed with Saudi Arabia for developing Rangpur Sugar Mills and Patenga Container Terminal.

Later, a group led by the Saudi commerce minister visited Beximco Pharmaceuticals plant and met with a delegation from Beximco Pharmaceuticals.

While speaking to reporters, the Saudi minister said: "Trade and investment between Bangladesh and Saudi Arabia have not yet reached the desired level. We will explore the trade relations between the two countries through this visit."

"We also want to harness our potential in information technology, communication, and manpower exports," Qasabi said.
Citing Beximco Pharmaceutical as a "world-class pharmaceutical manufacturing factory", the Saudi commerce minister said Beximco Pharmaceutical is producing medicines using all advanced technologies.

Meanwhile, Nazmul Hasan Papon, managing director of Beximco Pharmaceuticals, said at least 30 types of medicines will be produced at the plant in Saudi Arabia.

"Even though the plant is being constructed with joint investment from both Saudi Arabia and Bangladesh, we are providing the majority of the funds," he said.

Bangladesh is currently exporting medicines to 160 countries around the world after meeting its own demand.

According to Directorate General of Drug Administration, export of medicines in the 2021-22 fiscal year was US$ 188.78 million.    �UNB


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
ECNEC okays Tk 4,323cr disaster preparedness project
Beximco to produce medicines in S Arabia from next year
Reduce corporate tax on mobile phones: AMTOB
BD seeks global investment in its special economic zones
BD, S Arabia form joint business council
Meta to continue support to digital empowerment of women in BD
Aarong opens larger outlet at Narayanganj
Nurul Matin Memorial Lecture on banking ethics held


Latest News
'We want to hold credible, acceptable election,' Momen tells UK minister
Building owners among 3 land in jail over Gulistan blast
Arson attacks in Panchagarh were monitored from Dhaka, London: Hasan
Govt introduces 5-yr insurance for expatriate workers
BNP makes false, fabricated statements over Adani power deal: Quader
Metro Rail's last consignment arrive at Mongla Port
Mugging of DBBL's Tk 11.25cr: Eight remanded
PM greets nat’l cricket team for clinching T20 series against England
Torture of trader in N'ganj police station: Former OC, SI land in jail
Mugging of DBBL cash: Four held in Khulna
Most Read News
MBBS admission test results published, 35.34pc pass
School teacher killed in Gopalganj train accident
HC 'embarrassed' to hear writ challenging presidential polls
Bangladesh clinch historic series victory against England
Matarbari sea port to serve 3 billion people
RU clash: Students lock admn bldg, siege VC's house
Sitakunda cotton godown fire doused after 20 hours
Will not join any election under AL govt: BNP tells EU
EC is totally independent to conduct election: PM
BGB deployed, RU suspends exams, classes
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft