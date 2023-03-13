Video
Monday, 13 March, 2023
Reduce corporate tax on mobile phones: AMTOB

Published : Monday, 13 March, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 37
Business Correspondent

The Association of Mobile Telecom Operators of Bangladesh (AMTOB) has proposed the National Board of Revenue to withdraw the minimum turnover tax and abolish Tk 200 tax imposed on every SIM card

AMTOB representing all mobile telecom operators in Bangladesh has proposed to reduce the corporate tax rate on mobile phone operators in FY2023-2024 budget.

"We propose to remove or reduce the minimum tax. Mobile operators are required to pay a minimum tax of 2 percent of their annual gross revenue which is in conflict with the Income Tax Act.

Paying minimum tax despite loss in business means paying tax out of capital which is a hindrance to business expansion," AMTOB Secretary General Brig Gen (retd) SM Farhad said.

He was making presentation in a pre-budget discussion meeting with the National Board of Revenue (NBR) on Sunday (12 March). AMTOB also proposed to withdraw the minimum turnover tax and abolish  Tk200 tax on SIM cards.

"There is no alternative to removing or reducing the minimum tax to help the industry to sustain losses and building Digital Bangladesh as announced by the government," he added.

During the meeting, SM Farhad presented a 16-point proposal on telecom-related income tax, value-added tax (VAT), import duty, and supplementary duty.

"The high rate of corporate tax should be reduced. The general corporate tax rate in the country is 27.5 percent for unlisted companies and 20 percent to 22.5 percent for listed companies.

However, despite being an essential service, Bangladesh's mobile sector has to pay a high rate of corporate tax. The tax rate is 40 percent for listed and 45 percent for unlisted companies," he added.

"In terms of taxation, instead of classifying mobile operators as a separate category, we demand that they be reorganised in line with other companies and that the tax be reduced at that rate," AMTOB secretary general further said.

He said mobile operator sector is one of the sectors that provide the most revenue to the government in Bangladesh.

"We need to remember that the top three operators in the mobile sector are all foreign investors and their contribution to the socioeconomic development immense.

 From the main source of people's telecommunication and internet access to banking, mobile money, ride sharing, e-commerce, education, or e-courier, all sectors are directly or indirectly dependent on mobile.

As the growth of mobile service providers increases, customers will get better quality services and the government will get more revenue," he added.

Rationally considering the taxation system on mobile sector will have an impact on all other sectors of the economy, he said asking to take up the proposals.


