BD seeks global investment in its special economic zones

2nd Day Of FBCCI Business Summit Commerce Minister Tipu Munshi urged the global investors to come up with investment in the country's special economic zones saying their investments will be well protected in Bangladesh.





"Investors are well protected in Bangladesh and we have a good number of agreements to avoid double taxation. So, dear investors; don't miss the train," he told a plenary session as the chief guest.





The event titled "Bangladesh: $100 billion investment opportunities in key sectors for investors to leverage" held on the 2nd day of Bangladesh Business Summit, 2023 at Bangabandhu International Conference Center (BICC) in the city on Sunday.





Prime Minister's adviser on Private Industry and Investment Salman F Rahman made the key-note presentation moderated by FBCCI president Md Jashim Uddin.





State Minister for Foreign Affairs Md Shahriar Alam, UK Minister of State for Indo Pacific Anne-Marie Trevelyan spoke in the event as special guests.





Principal Secretary to the Prime Minister Tofazzel Hossain Miah, Chairman and CEO of Youngone Corporation, Bangladesh Kihak Sung, former FBCCI President AK Azad, Regional CEO of Marubeni Corporation Takeshi Mamiya, DG of KOTRA Jong Won Kim, and CEO of CWEIC, UK Rosie Glazebrook among others spoke as panelists.





Highlighting a set of facilities for the investors, the commerce minister said Bangladesh Bank has formulated a prudent policy intervention, NBR established national single window, BIDA established One Stop Service and the Ministry of Commerce established digital linkage with the office of Registrar of Joint Stock Companies and Firms to ease the investment process.





Tipu said there is a potential to make investment of more than $100 billion in key investment sectors in Bangladesh. He said priorities of the government are to open up the untapped markets to Eurasia, African Continent and others. The commerce minister is always ready to create and facilitate business-friendly environment.







He said although RMG is still remains the major export-oriented sector for Bangladesh, other sectors like jute and jute-made goods, leather and leather products, light engineering, agro products and plastic products are increasingly taking up exports.





Prime Minister's Adviser for industries Salman F Rahman said foreign investors are increasingly reaping the benefits of domestic market in Bangladesh.





The strategic location of Bangladesh, he said between two large markets like China and India along with other regional markets has put Bangladesh in an ideal place for making investment.





Salman said in Bangladesh is following a policy of zero tolerance against militancy and terrorism to disband any such menace unlike any other countries in the region.





We are also determined to curb corruption. Salman said adding that the next challenge Bangladesh would be facing is the 4th industrial revolution and how it would meet need for trained manpower for industries.





Answering to a question, Salman said blended finance would not be a solution to tame the impacts of high energy prices on businesses. He said the government is now going for long-term energy contracts with Qatar and other countries.





BSS adds: State Minister for Foreign Affairs M Shahriar Alam said foreign investors would be able to draw a steep growth trajectory in the coming days if the benefits of the mega projects and other transformational projects are considered.





Shahriar said the highest number of green factories is now located in Bangladesh to make cleanest clothes for world buyers.







"Be it East or West, I will go and claim, Bangladesh is the best," he added. The UK Minster of State said both the countries enjoy a historic and deep relationship while the UK businesses have a very active and important role in BangladeshShe said the UK investments are likely to come in the higher education and financial sectors of Bangladesh.