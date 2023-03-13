Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 13 March, 2023, 6:50 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

BD, S Arabia form joint business council

Published : Monday, 13 March, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 66
Business Correspondent

BD, S Arabia form joint business council

BD, S Arabia form joint business council

Saudi Arabia and Bangladesh signed cooperation agreements and established a joint business council on Saturday during a visit by the Kingdom's Commerce Minister, Majid bin Abdullah Al-Qasabi, to Dhaka.
 
Al-Qasabi and a delegation of officials and business leaders arrived in the Bangladeshi capital on Friday, Saudi Arabian leading English Arab News reported on Sunday.

The delegation is attending the Bangladesh Business Summit 2023, an international trade and investment promotion event hosted by the Bangladeshi government, and the Federation of Bangladesh Chambers of Commerce and Industry, the country's apex commerce body.

"We have explored a lot of areas of investment, especially in power, agriculture and logistics," Al-Qasabi told reporters at the summit's venue.

"Through this visit, we exchange opportunities and ideas, and enhance communication. Our bilateral trade is around $970 million, which is not to the level that our people want and our leaders want. It's the objective of this trip to enhance this target."

The minister said the two sides were also finalizing a deal that will allow Saudi energy developer ACWA Power to invest in Bangladesh.

"This is an almost $3 billion deal. It will employ more than 5,000 people. It's a great investment."

Bangladeshi Commerce Minister Tipu Munshi said that meetings with the Saudi delegation on Saturday covered investment opportunities in the South Asian country.

"Business leaders from Bangladesh and Saudi Arabia will work together in this regard. If we can attract the market, they will come here," he said.

"We trust to move together a long way. A lot of our priorities have been identified."

During Bangladesh Business Summit sessions, the Saudi and Bangladeshi chambers of commerce established a joint council to develop bilateral business ties.

"We have signed the formation agreement of the Saudi-Bangladesh Business Council," FBCCI President Mohammed Jashim Uddin told Arab News on the summit's sidelines.

"Within the next three to four days, we will send a list of members from the Bangladesh side. They will also do the same. We can say from now on, it's operational."

The Saudi delegation also signed agreements with Bangladeshi authorities to set up a fertilizer factory and agro-processing plant, as well as a deal on cooperation between the operator of the Kingdom's new flagship container terminal in Jeddah, the Red Sea Gateway Terminal, and Chattogram Port, the main seaport of Bangladesh.

"A framework has been signed on mutual cooperation of the development, logistics and operational management. RSGT will provide equipment, human resources and an IT system for the operation of the port," Mohammed Rafiqul Islam Khan, joint secretary at the Ministry of Shipping, told Arab News. "Both parties will now try to reach a definitive agreement by June.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
ECNEC okays Tk 4,323cr disaster preparedness project
Beximco to produce medicines in S Arabia from next year
Reduce corporate tax on mobile phones: AMTOB
BD seeks global investment in its special economic zones
BD, S Arabia form joint business council
Meta to continue support to digital empowerment of women in BD
Aarong opens larger outlet at Narayanganj
Nurul Matin Memorial Lecture on banking ethics held


Latest News
'We want to hold credible, acceptable election,' Momen tells UK minister
Building owners among 3 land in jail over Gulistan blast
Arson attacks in Panchagarh were monitored from Dhaka, London: Hasan
Govt introduces 5-yr insurance for expatriate workers
BNP makes false, fabricated statements over Adani power deal: Quader
Metro Rail's last consignment arrive at Mongla Port
Mugging of DBBL's Tk 11.25cr: Eight remanded
PM greets nat’l cricket team for clinching T20 series against England
Torture of trader in N'ganj police station: Former OC, SI land in jail
Mugging of DBBL cash: Four held in Khulna
Most Read News
MBBS admission test results published, 35.34pc pass
School teacher killed in Gopalganj train accident
HC 'embarrassed' to hear writ challenging presidential polls
Bangladesh clinch historic series victory against England
Matarbari sea port to serve 3 billion people
RU clash: Students lock admn bldg, siege VC's house
Sitakunda cotton godown fire doused after 20 hours
Will not join any election under AL govt: BNP tells EU
EC is totally independent to conduct election: PM
BGB deployed, RU suspends exams, classes
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft