Aarong opens larger outlet at Narayanganj

Monday, 13 March, 2023, 6:50 AM
Home Business

Published : Monday, 13 March, 2023 at 12:00 AM
Business Desk

Aarong Narayanganj moved to a new and larger location from Saturday.

This newly designed 11,290 square feet space, spanning across two floors, will create a new shopping experience for customers in Narayanganj, located just 300 meters from the current location.

The outlet was inaugurated by Tamara Hasan Abed, Managing Director, BRAC Enterprises along with Mohammad Ashraful Alam, Chief Operating Officer, Aarong, and other Aarong and BRAC officials, says a press release.

"We are excited to launch a new and larger shopping experience for our customers in Narayanganj along with three of our sub-brands just in time for Eid," said Abed.    

The new location features a full range of Aarong products including apparel, home décor, footwear, and jewellery as well as our sub-brands Taaga, Taaga Man, and Aarong Earth.

TAAGA MAN, a sub-brand of Aarong, will be available for the first time in Narayanganj at this outlet.

TAAGA MAN is a men's lifestyle brand, for students and young professionals living in urban centres who seek functional, casual, and formal attire.
It offers tees, polos, panjabis, casual, semi-casual, executive wear and fashion accessories for men.

For a limited time only, new customers at the new Narayanganj outlet can join our My Aarong Rewards customer loyalty programme by making any purchase of BDT 5,000 or more to start earning points during every purchase for direct discounts and exclusive benefits with our partner.

 Existing members will earn 2x points on every purchase until March 17!

Aarong is a social enterprise of BRAC, the world's largest non-governmental organisation.


