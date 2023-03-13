Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 13 March, 2023, 6:50 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Nurul Matin Memorial Lecture on banking ethics held

Published : Monday, 13 March, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 80
Business Desk

Nurul Matin Memorial Lecture on banking ethics held

Nurul Matin Memorial Lecture on banking ethics held

Twenty first Nurul Matin Memorial Lecture on Ethics in Banking was held in Bangladesh Institute of Bank Management (BIBM) auditorium on Saturday.

Professor Dr. AKM Saiful Majid, Chairman, Board of Directors of Grameen Bank and Former Director, Institute of Business Administration (IBA) University of Dhaka delivered a keynote speech in this programme, says a press release.

Abdur Rouf  Talukder, Chairman of BIBM Governing Board and Governor of Bangladesh Bank  presided over the session while BIBM Director General Dr. Md. Akhtaruzzaman made address of welcome.

 Dr. Ashraf Al Mamun, Associate Professor and Director (Research, Development & Consultancy) of BIBM gave vote of thanks of the program.

Former governors, deputy governors, senior central bankers, government high officials, BIBM's chair and supernumerary professors, top executives from different banks and financial institutions, university professors, academicians, faculty members of BIBM, senior bank executives, media representatives, officers of BIBM participated in the 21st Nurul Matin Memorial Lecture program.

In his keynote speech, Professor Dr. AKM Saiful Majid, Chairman, Board of Directors of Grameen Bank said, ethical banking practices serve best the long-term interests of the stakeholders, particularly the customers, the service provider banks and the bank owners. Ethical banking practices have some inherent strengths and advantages. 

He said, bad management in the banking industry of Bangladesh has given rise to unethical banking practices in the country. In Bangladesh multiple incidences of bank failures occurred over the last 3 decades due to unethical banking practices in Bangladesh.

Abdur Rouf  Talukder, Chairman of  BIBM Governing  Board and Governor of  Bangladesh  Bank  said, practicing the ethics in banking, the role of the Board of Directors as well as the Chief Executive Officers of the banks is very significant for banks' overall performance.

The separation/independence of management in its business decision and execution of the banking activities are expected to run smoothly and would be in support of the boards in an ideal scenario.

In line with the international best practices Bangladesh Bank, the Central Bank of the country has formulated necessary regulations for both the roles of board of the banks and management of the banks with a view to ensuring the sound corporate governance and ethics in the banking sector, he added.   

BIBM Director General Dr. Md. Akhtaruzzaman said, BIBM each year arranges this prestigious memorial lecture in hallowed memory of Late A.F.M. Nurul Matin. 

This is 21st in the series.  Each year the banking sector discovers new messages of ethics from this memorial lecture.The Banking sector will be highly benefited from such lecture.

Nurul Matin was born in 1928. He joined the Research Department of the State Bank of Pakistan in 1951 as an Officer Class I and, subsequently, his services were placed in the operational departments of the Bank in 1963.

During his long banking career, Mr. Matin occupied many senior positions including Secretary to the Board of State Bank of Pakistan, Executive Director of Equity Participation Fund, Managing Director and Chairman of Bangladesh Shilpa Bank and Deputy Governor of Bangladesh Bank.

He also worked as the Director of BIBM. He was also one of the founders of BIBM. BIBM initiated this memorial lecture program in 1998 to enhance the ethical value of bankers.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
ECNEC okays Tk 4,323cr disaster preparedness project
Beximco to produce medicines in S Arabia from next year
Reduce corporate tax on mobile phones: AMTOB
BD seeks global investment in its special economic zones
BD, S Arabia form joint business council
Meta to continue support to digital empowerment of women in BD
Aarong opens larger outlet at Narayanganj
Nurul Matin Memorial Lecture on banking ethics held


Latest News
'We want to hold credible, acceptable election,' Momen tells UK minister
Building owners among 3 land in jail over Gulistan blast
Arson attacks in Panchagarh were monitored from Dhaka, London: Hasan
Govt introduces 5-yr insurance for expatriate workers
BNP makes false, fabricated statements over Adani power deal: Quader
Metro Rail's last consignment arrive at Mongla Port
Mugging of DBBL's Tk 11.25cr: Eight remanded
PM greets nat’l cricket team for clinching T20 series against England
Torture of trader in N'ganj police station: Former OC, SI land in jail
Mugging of DBBL cash: Four held in Khulna
Most Read News
MBBS admission test results published, 35.34pc pass
School teacher killed in Gopalganj train accident
HC 'embarrassed' to hear writ challenging presidential polls
Bangladesh clinch historic series victory against England
Matarbari sea port to serve 3 billion people
RU clash: Students lock admn bldg, siege VC's house
Sitakunda cotton godown fire doused after 20 hours
Will not join any election under AL govt: BNP tells EU
EC is totally independent to conduct election: PM
BGB deployed, RU suspends exams, classes
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft