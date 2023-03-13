Nurul Matin Memorial Lecture on banking ethics held

Twenty first Nurul Matin Memorial Lecture on Ethics in Banking was held in Bangladesh Institute of Bank Management (BIBM) auditorium on Saturday.





Professor Dr. AKM Saiful Majid, Chairman, Board of Directors of Grameen Bank and Former Director, Institute of Business Administration (IBA) University of Dhaka delivered a keynote speech in this programme, says a press release.





Abdur Rouf Talukder, Chairman of BIBM Governing Board and Governor of Bangladesh Bank presided over the session while BIBM Director General Dr. Md. Akhtaruzzaman made address of welcome.





Dr. Ashraf Al Mamun, Associate Professor and Director (Research, Development & Consultancy) of BIBM gave vote of thanks of the program.





Former governors, deputy governors, senior central bankers, government high officials, BIBM's chair and supernumerary professors, top executives from different banks and financial institutions, university professors, academicians, faculty members of BIBM, senior bank executives, media representatives, officers of BIBM participated in the 21st Nurul Matin Memorial Lecture program.





In his keynote speech, Professor Dr. AKM Saiful Majid, Chairman, Board of Directors of Grameen Bank said, ethical banking practices serve best the long-term interests of the stakeholders, particularly the customers, the service provider banks and the bank owners. Ethical banking practices have some inherent strengths and advantages.







He said, bad management in the banking industry of Bangladesh has given rise to unethical banking practices in the country. In Bangladesh multiple incidences of bank failures occurred over the last 3 decades due to unethical banking practices in Bangladesh.





Abdur Rouf Talukder, Chairman of BIBM Governing Board and Governor of Bangladesh Bank said, practicing the ethics in banking, the role of the Board of Directors as well as the Chief Executive Officers of the banks is very significant for banks' overall performance.







The separation/independence of management in its business decision and execution of the banking activities are expected to run smoothly and would be in support of the boards in an ideal scenario.







In line with the international best practices Bangladesh Bank, the Central Bank of the country has formulated necessary regulations for both the roles of board of the banks and management of the banks with a view to ensuring the sound corporate governance and ethics in the banking sector, he added.







BIBM Director General Dr. Md. Akhtaruzzaman said, BIBM each year arranges this prestigious memorial lecture in hallowed memory of Late A.F.M. Nurul Matin.







This is 21st in the series. Each year the banking sector discovers new messages of ethics from this memorial lecture.The Banking sector will be highly benefited from such lecture.





Nurul Matin was born in 1928. He joined the Research Department of the State Bank of Pakistan in 1951 as an Officer Class I and, subsequently, his services were placed in the operational departments of the Bank in 1963.







During his long banking career, Mr. Matin occupied many senior positions including Secretary to the Board of State Bank of Pakistan, Executive Director of Equity Participation Fund, Managing Director and Chairman of Bangladesh Shilpa Bank and Deputy Governor of Bangladesh Bank.







He also worked as the Director of BIBM. He was also one of the founders of BIBM. BIBM initiated this memorial lecture program in 1998 to enhance the ethical value of bankers.