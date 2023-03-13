CGS hosts dialogue on confronting misinformation

In an effort to tackle the growing concerns surrounding fake news in Bangladesh, the Centre for Governance Studies (CGS), in collaboration with the U.S. Department of State, organized a dialogue titled "Confronting Misinformation in Bangladesh". The event was held at Royal Raj hotel in Rajshahi on March 11 last.





The dialogue is part of a series of sessions aimed at understanding how misinformation is produced and recirculated in Bangladesh. The attendees comprised journalists, senior editors, professional fact-checkers, and social media influencers.





Speakers including Professor Dr. Pradip Kumar Panday, Professor, Department of Mass Communication & Journalism, and Minhaj Aman, Research Head, Dismislab shared their thoughts and insights.





The speakers and the participants noted that misinformation is now hugely spreading by social media, highlighting a structural problem and agendas in media houses. They also discussed the power of sources of misinformation, including syndicates and personal interests.







The speakers agreed that preventing the spread of fake news and misinformation is crucial to ensuring trustworthy journalism and upholding democracy. The people of Bangladesh still rely on journalism more than anything. So, we should work on this with the help of new digital technology.





Dr. Pradip Kumar Panday highlighted that journalism is now a day facing challenges, and the generation gap has become vigilant. Journalism has changed the way we used to before.







As we live in an ocean of information, we have to be conscious about picking information whether it is misinformation or not. He also refers to general definitions of misinformation, disinformation, and malformation and pointed out that politicians, businessmen, reporters, and sometimes people own self disuse the information actually.







He emphasized that journalists should check the source of news not just once but more than that even if takes time to do so.

Minhaj Aman talked about how he developed his fact-checking institution dismislab since 2017. He stated that they identified which mainstream media spread which type of misinformation and tried to find out different fake news.





Regarding this, he found 10 websites and some Facebook profiles and pages to spread out the fake news about the DB lottery. He also pointed out that the sub-editor should play an important role to mitigate this problem and sometimes the reporter too.





After the roundtable discussion, participants took part in a survey and a focus group discussion to provide more in-depth information and their perspectives on fake news.







The data collected during these dialogues will be used to enhance the capacity of journalists and encourage social media influencers in Bangladesh to effectively counter misinformation, particularly during election periods.





The discussion was moderated by Zillur Rahman, the Executive Director of CGS.