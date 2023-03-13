Video
Monday, 13 March, 2023
OPPO's smartphone Reno8T sales jump up

Published : Monday, 13 March, 2023 at 12:00 AM
Business Desk

The first sale of ultimate photography smatphone OPPO Reno8 T has begun with a whopping 400% increase in sales than that of its predecessor, Reno6.

Keeping the record of offering the best photography experience along with a unique design that stands out from the crowd, this device has already been garnering immense love from tech and photography enthusiasts
.
 Available in two colors of Sunset Orange and Starry Black, this incredible device can be purchased at only BDT 32,990. Hurry up and grab your one from OPPO, , says a press release.

Equipped with the latest hardware updates and the newest portrait imaging features, including the brand-new Ultra-Clear Imaging System - the recently launched OPPO Reno8 T brings the most extraordinary portrait photography experiences.
 
The new OPPO Reno8 T features an unprecedented 100MP Portrait Camera, a 2MP depth camera, an upgraded 40x Microlens, and a 32MP (f/2.4) front camera to easily capture images with more style and artistic flair.

The 100MP portrait camera enables exquisite image clarity, equipping users with editing and cropping abilities for unparalleled sharpness. Secondary cropping of these large 100MP images allows even wide panoramas to be expanded to reveal crisp portrait-like images with all the details.

Adding to that, with AI Portrait Super Resolution, users can harness the power of AI to bring extra detail and clarity to portrait images taken in dark situations.

Moreover, it also comes with a Flash Snapshot feature which shoots multi-frame bursts of ultra-short exposure photos that ensure crystal clear images even when subjects are moving.

OPPO Reno8 T further features Selfie HDR that captures selfies with accurate exposure and details that make faces appear natural and clear alongside bright and detailed backgrounds.



