Another relief special cargo flight leaves Dhaka for Ankara

Another special Turkish cargo flight left the Bangladeshi capital of Dhaka late Friday carrying 70 tons of relief goods for earthquake victims in Trkiye.





It is the fifth Turkish special cargo flight to carry relief items that Bangladeshis and their government donated to Turks, according to official sources.





Turkish Cooperation and Coordination Agency (T?KA) started receiving donations in Bangladesh on Feb. 8 -- the second day after the devastating earthquakes hit Trkiye and killed more than 46,000 while affecting millions.





The 7.7- and 7.6-magnitude quakes rattled several neighboring countries and caused widespread destruction in northern Syria, where nearly 3,500 were killed, according to officials.





About 500 tons of relief goods have been airlifted to Turkey from Bangladesh that its people and the government declared as friendly gifts to their Turkish brothers and sisters who are always in favor of Bangladesh in any critical situation and to help persecuted Rohingya refugees sheltered in Bangladesh's southern border district of Cox's Bazar.





Friday's flight carried 400 tents, 300 beds (mattresses), 300 sleeping bags and 700 blankets, according to TIKA.





Turkish Ambassador Ramis Sen and TIKA Bangladesh Coordinator Sevki Mert Baris were present at the airport for the shipment.





They expressed gratitude to the Bangladeshi people and the government for their whole-hearted support.





"I want to share my gratitude with our Bangladeshi sisters and brothers from all walks of life. They have shown how they like Trkiye so much once more," Baris told Anadolu.





He said Bangladesh has shown an example of solidarity and support to heal the wounds of the earthquakes, referring to dayslong gatherings of Bangladeshis with donations at TIKA's headquarters in Dhaka.





