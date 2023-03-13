Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 13 March, 2023, 6:49 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Another relief special cargo flight leaves Dhaka for Ankara

Published : Monday, 13 March, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 59

Another special Turkish cargo flight left the Bangladeshi capital of Dhaka late Friday carrying 70 tons of relief goods for earthquake victims in Trkiye.

It is the fifth Turkish special cargo flight to carry relief items that Bangladeshis and their government donated to Turks, according to official sources.

Turkish Cooperation and Coordination Agency (T?KA) started receiving donations in Bangladesh on Feb. 8 -- the second day after the devastating earthquakes hit Trkiye and killed more than 46,000 while affecting millions.

The 7.7- and 7.6-magnitude quakes rattled several neighboring countries and caused widespread destruction in northern Syria, where nearly 3,500 were killed, according to officials.

About 500 tons of relief goods have been airlifted to Turkey from Bangladesh that its people and the government declared as friendly gifts to their Turkish brothers and sisters who are always in favor of Bangladesh in any critical situation and to help persecuted Rohingya refugees sheltered in Bangladesh's southern border district of Cox's Bazar.

Friday's flight carried 400 tents, 300 beds (mattresses), 300 sleeping bags and 700 blankets, according to TIKA.

Turkish Ambassador Ramis Sen and TIKA Bangladesh Coordinator Sevki Mert Baris were present at the airport for the shipment.

They expressed gratitude to the Bangladeshi people and the government for their whole-hearted support.

"I want to share my gratitude with our Bangladeshi sisters and brothers from all walks of life. They have shown how they like Trkiye so much once more," Baris told Anadolu.

He said Bangladesh has shown an example of solidarity and support to heal the wounds of the earthquakes, referring to dayslong gatherings of Bangladeshis with donations at TIKA's headquarters in Dhaka.

 Anadolu Agency (Turkey)



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
ECNEC okays Tk 4,323cr disaster preparedness project
Beximco to produce medicines in S Arabia from next year
Reduce corporate tax on mobile phones: AMTOB
BD seeks global investment in its special economic zones
BD, S Arabia form joint business council
Meta to continue support to digital empowerment of women in BD
Aarong opens larger outlet at Narayanganj
Nurul Matin Memorial Lecture on banking ethics held


Latest News
'We want to hold credible, acceptable election,' Momen tells UK minister
Building owners among 3 land in jail over Gulistan blast
Arson attacks in Panchagarh were monitored from Dhaka, London: Hasan
Govt introduces 5-yr insurance for expatriate workers
BNP makes false, fabricated statements over Adani power deal: Quader
Metro Rail's last consignment arrive at Mongla Port
Mugging of DBBL's Tk 11.25cr: Eight remanded
PM greets nat’l cricket team for clinching T20 series against England
Torture of trader in N'ganj police station: Former OC, SI land in jail
Mugging of DBBL cash: Four held in Khulna
Most Read News
MBBS admission test results published, 35.34pc pass
School teacher killed in Gopalganj train accident
HC 'embarrassed' to hear writ challenging presidential polls
Bangladesh clinch historic series victory against England
Matarbari sea port to serve 3 billion people
RU clash: Students lock admn bldg, siege VC's house
Sitakunda cotton godown fire doused after 20 hours
Will not join any election under AL govt: BNP tells EU
EC is totally independent to conduct election: PM
BGB deployed, RU suspends exams, classes
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], advertisemen[email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft