Monday, 13 March, 2023, 6:49 AM
NCC Bank celebrates Int'l Women’s Day

Published : Monday, 13 March, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 65
Business Desk

NCC Bank observed "International Women's Day-2023" celebrating with this year theme "Digitall: Innovation and Technology for Gender Equality" and the slogan "Embrace Equity" at its head office on Thursday, says a press release
Sohela Hossain, Vice-Chairman and Director of the Bank and Nasima Aktar Nisha, Founder and President of Women and e-Commerce Trust (WE) along with other female officials of head office inaugurated the event by cutting a cake.

Khondoker Nayeemul Kabir, Managing Director and CEO (C.C.) presided over the ceremony.

M. Shamsul Arefin, Additional Managing Director, Md. Mahbub Alam, M. Asheq Rahman and Md. Zakir Anam, Deputy Managing Directors', Mohammed Anisur Rahman, SEVP and CIO, Syed Tofail Ali, SEVP and Head of Operations, Mohammed Mizanur Rahman, SEVP and CFO and Md. Monirul Alam, SEVP and Company Secretary, Ms. Nighat Mumtaz, Head of Sustainable Finance Unit, Sanjeeda Ismail Chaudhuri, Manager of Sonargaon Janapath Road Branch along with other Senior Executives were also present on the occasion.

Other female officials of Dhaka city branches participated the program while Syed Hasnain Mamun, Head of HRD was master of the ceremony. On the occasion it was announced that, NCC Bank will be launch an Independent Women Service Unit very soon.

Sohela Hossain, Vice-Chairman  and Director of the Bank emphasizing on women empowerment and said that since its very inception NCC Bank has been working to create a conducive environment and specialized opportunities for women officers.

The Bank is committed to safeguard the women officials and eliminate any form of harassment in order to create a women friendly working atmosphere for them.

Nasima Aktar Nisha, Founder and President of Women and e-Commerce Trust (WE) said that at present female officials in the banking sector are showing enough capabilities and improving efficiency at their own initiatives.

She added that women empowerment is essential for long term sustainable economic development including banking sector as well as overall development of the country.

 Our collective achievements will be disrupted if half of the population e.g. women are left behind.

Khondoker Nayeemul Kabir, Managing Director and CEO (C.C.) of NCC Bank  said that women officials should come forward and show their efficiency in handling technology based services such as mobile banking, Artificial Intelligences or innovation services etc., as the future of the financial sector will depend on technology.


