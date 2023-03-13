Mercantile Bank holds training on credit risk management

Mercantile Bank Training Institute organised a Training titled 'Credit Risk Management: Bangladesh Bank Guidelines' recently.





A total of 152 desk officials from branches and Uposhakhas of the bank participated in the training both physically and through the virtual platform, says a press release.







Mati Ul Hasan, Additional Managing Director and CRO of the bank inaugurated the training.







In his speech, Mati Ul Hasan advised participating officers to practice with due diligence and to be prudent in discharging assigned responsibilities and to be strictly compliant with the central bank guidelines.







Mohammad Abul Hashem, Director, Bangladesh Bank Training Academy was the key resource person of the training.





Shamim Ahmed, SVP and Head of CRMD of the MBL conducted the concluding session while Javed Tariq, Principal of MBTI moderated the training.