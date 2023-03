BKB signs balance sheet for the FY 2021-22 The Balance Sheet of Bangladesh Krishi Bank (BKB) for the FY 2021-22 has been signed and approved in the bank's 827th Board Meeting held recently, says a press release.





The Chairman of the Board of Directors of the bank Md. Nasiruzzaman, Managing Director Md. Abdul Jabber and all Directors signed the Balance Sheet.







The Deputy Managing Directors, General Manager (Admin) and Board Secretary along with concerned officials were present on the occasion.