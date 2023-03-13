Malaysian firm keen to invest in BD’s telecom infra sector

Malaysian company 'REDtone', a leading provider of integrated telecommunications and digital infrastructure services for organisations, has expressed its interest for investing in the telecommunication infrastructure sector, including mobile phone, in Bangladesh.





It was disclosed as a four-member delegation of the company led by 'REDtone' Group Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Lau Bik Soon paid a courtesy call on Posts and Telecommunications Minister Mustafa Jabbar at his office at the Secretariat in Dhaka on Sunday, a press release said.





During the meeting, Lau Bik Soon showed his interest in investing in Bangladesh, the release added.







The minister mentioned Bangladesh's telecommunication sector as a thrust sector for investment and said that digital connectivity is the highway of digital technology as well as the foundation of building digital Bangladesh.





Jabbar also assured the delegation of providing all possible cooperation in the implementation of any initiative of Malaysia for the immediate development of the country's telecommunication sector.