Monday, 13 March, 2023, 6:49 AM
Home Business

Govt taking action plan to reach out jute goods globally

Published : Monday, 13 March, 2023 at 12:00 AM

The government has started formulation and implementation of diversified action plans to reach out use of jute goods across the world, said Textile and Jute Minister Golam Dastigir Gazi marking the National Jute Day.

"The Ministry of Textiles and Jute has already started formulation and implementation of diversified action plan to disseminate jute goods worldwide", he said while inaugurating versatile selling and exhibition of jute goods marking the  National Jute Day-2023 at Bangladesh Shilpakala Academy on Sunday.

As part of the plan, the five-day jute goods exhibition programme will continue till March 16 from Sunday and it will remain open from 10am to 8pm. The Textiles and Jute Ministry is organizing the event.

A total of 72 entrepreneurs have joined the fair--where 282 types of attractive jute goods have been showcasing at the fair.

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has declared jute goods as the commodity of the year-2023 and the golden fiber will also be considered as 'agricultural commodity'.

The Ministry of Agriculture has already issued a gazette notification to this effect.

Giving instructions to arrange jute goods exhibition at home and abroad, the Textiles and Jute Minister said "the concerned authorities have to arrange jute goods exhibition for further spread of the diversified jute goods."

People are accepting Jute goods day by day, said the minister adding "now we have to make more entrepreneurs as we lag behind in creating entrepreneurs."

Targeting to disseminate jute goods, he said yearlong programmes including exhibition at national and international levels, seminars, meetings and campaigns also have been taken with participation of stakeholders of the jute sector.

Textiles and Jute Secretary M Abdur Rauf, Jute Diversification Promotion Center (JDPC)'s executive director M Mahmud Hossain and other officials from different organizations, among others, were present in the programme.    �BSS


