Monday, 13 March, 2023, 6:49 AM
Home Business

Avery Dennison, UNICEF to support Mothers at Work in BD

Published : Monday, 13 March, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 200
Business Correspondent

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY), a global materials science and digital identification solutions company, has teamed up with United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF) to support the [email protected] program, a national initiative, that promotes maternity rights and childcare support to women workers in the ready-made garments (RMG) sector in Bangladesh.

Through this partnership, the Avery Dennison Foundation will provide funding of $200,000 over two years to expand the program in 160 more RMG factories in Bangladesh, says a press release.

This will help build the capacity of their 2,000 staff including health workers and care providers, and strengthen initiatives that provide maternity protection and breastfeeding support in the workplace, including providing breastfeeding spaces and breaks, paid maternity leave, healthcare, employment protection, and a safe work environment for working mothers and pregnant women.

The collaboration was announced at an event held in the national capital on Sunday March 12, 2023, in the presence of representatives of the Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers Association (BGMEA) and Bangladesh Knitwear Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BKMEA).

Bangladesh's garment industry is the second largest clothing exporter in the world, contributing about 11 percent to the country's Gross Domestic Product.1 However, more than 80 percent of apparel industry workers are female, without the right infrastructure for infant care.

The funding will enhance the protection of maternity rights through BKMEA and BGMEA and support the RMG factories in establishing an environment for breastfeeding and childcare facilities for women workers in the workplace.

In addition to providing a core grant for the Mother[email protected] program, Avery Dennison is also organizing a fundraising campaign involving its employees. Under this campaign, artwork by children of employees will be auctioned, and products created with the artwork will be sold online, with all proceeds going to the [email protected] initiative.

In collaboration with the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, the Ministry of Labour and Employment of the Government of Bangladesh, and the ILO BetterWork Bangladesh program, the [email protected] program was implemented in 113 RMG factories during 2017-2021.

With the current support from Avery Dennison, 160 more RMGs will be reached with the [email protected] program interventions over the next two years, and 144,000 female workers will be made aware and informed about maternity rights, breastfeeding support services, and nutritional requirements during pre and post pregnancy.

The participation of civil society organizations and most importantly, the RMG industry associations BGMEA and BKMEA has solidified the program base for this initiative.

The long-term goal is to mainstream [email protected] in the RMG sector to reach all female workers by 2030.

Avery Dennison Vice President and General Manager, South Asia & EMEA, Apparel Solutions Kenny Liu, UNICEF Bangladesh Representative Sheldon Yett spoke on the occasion.


