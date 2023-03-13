Price fall in large-cap drives stocks down

Country's both the bourses, Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE) and Chittagong Stock Exchange (CSE) - plunged on Sunday due to mainly price fall in large-cap securities.





DSEX, the prime index of the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE), went down by 25.19 points or 0.40 percent to 6,234.99. Two other indices also ended sharply lower with the DSE 30 Index, comprising blue chips, plunged 5.42 points to finish at 2,221.55 and the DSE Shariah Index (DSES) lost 3.41 points to close at 1,358.91.





Turnover, a crucial indicator of the market, decreased to Taka 4,335.84 million, which was 5,456.82 million at the previous session of the week.





Out of 314 issues traded, 141 declined, 17 advanced and 156 remained unchanged on the DSE trading floor.





GENEXIL topped the turnover chart, followed by SEAPEARL, EHL, Rupali Life and BDCOM.





UNILEVERCL was the day's top gainer, posting 20.17 percent gain while LEGACYFOOT was the worst loser, losing 8.02 per cent.





The Chittagong Stock Exchange (CSE) also ended sharply lower with the CSE All Share Price Index - CASPI -losing 54.80 points to settle at 18,395.35 and the Selective Categories Index - CSCX shedding 32.39 points to close at 11,027.53.





Of the issues traded, 64 declined, 10 advanced and 75 issues remained unchanged on the CSE.





The port city's bourse traded 31.59 lakh shares and mutual fund units with turnover value worth about Taka 20.88 crore. �BSS