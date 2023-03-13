BSCIC entrepreneur fair begins in Gazipur

GAZIPUR, March 12: A ten-day entrepreneur fair of Bangladesh Small and Cottage Industries Corporation (BSCIC) began on Saturday.





Deputy Commissioner Anisur Rahman inaugurated the fair at a function in Bhawal Rajbari field this morning.





Director of Dhaka regional BSCIC Office Deputy Secretary Dr Md Alamgir Hossain, Deputy General Manager of Gazipur BSCIC Md Nazrul Islam and Principal Mukul Kumar Mallick spoke, among others, in the function.





In his speech, Dr Alamgir Hossain urged the small entrepreneurs to prepare themselves to face the challenges of Fourth Industrial Revolution (FIR).





He said an entrepreneur must adopt with the changing business environment by being creative.







By bringing product diversification, they (entrepreneurs) can attract new customers, he added.





A total of 50 stalls have been set up in the fair, which will continue till March 20. �BSS