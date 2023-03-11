Newly set-up public univs running without labs, modern equipment

Newly established public universities, Chandpur Science and Technology University (CSTU), Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman Science & Technology University, Gopalganj (BSMRSTU), Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman University, Kishoreganj, Rangamati Science and Technology University (RMSTU), Habiganj Agricultural University, Barisal University, Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman Digital University Gazipur (BSMRDU) are running their education programmes without lab facilities.





Since 2009, the new government universities established in the country are going through various crises. Most of these universities established in the era of information technology have not yet been able to establish laboratories.





Some have labs but do not have sufficient equipment so that the students can gain practical experiences according to the educational curriculum. Also, these labs are out of date to keep up with the times. In this situation, the students are deprived of getting real higher education with the practical knowledge.





The authorities of the universities say that the lack of government allocation is the main reason behind it. That is why it is not possible for them to buy the equipment. If sufficient allocation is received, it will be possible to solve these problems and build more labs.





The University Grants Commission (UGC) says that economic recession is going on all over the world. Bangladesh also has to deal with the situation. We are doing as much as possible in this economic recession.







If the situation improves, other crises including the establishment of labs can be resolved.





Regarding this crisis UGC Member Professor Dr Dil Afroza Begum said, "We don't want to start the education programme like this. Don't want to start education programmme in rented houses. Although we found many universities have started their activities at residential quarters.





Those who are new, they say that let them start from the rented premises.

Because, it will take some years to acquire land, prepare academic plan, master plan, prepare DPP (Development Project Plan). But that was before. Now, at first the infrastructure of the institution is needed before they can run the educational programmes."