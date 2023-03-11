PM's public meeting in Mymensingh today

Prime Minister and Awami League (AL) President Sheikh Hasina will visit Mymensingh today (Saturday). On the day, she will inaugurate 23 development projects worth Tk 57,007.594 lakh and lay the foundation stones of 14 projects worth Tk 276,227.14 lakh.





Sheikh Hasina is going to visit Mymensingh after five years and the city is in a festive mood for the arrival of the Prime Minister. Mymensingh city has been decorated in a new way centring the arrival of AL President Sheikh Hasina, who has shaped various developments including Mymensingh Division and the City Corporation.





Welcoming arches have been erected on every road and highway of the city to welcome her. Festoons, billboards, posters and banners are everywhere. The city is decorated with colourful lights and flags.







Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina last visited Mymensingh on November 2 in 2018 and addressed a public meeting at the historic Circuit House ground.





She will address a grand public meeting organized by Awami League at the Circuit House ground in this visit as well. AL leaders hoped that at least one million people will attend the meeting.





Leaders and activists of AL said that before the 12th general elections, the party's grassroots leaders and activists will be more energized by this visit.





The leaders of central, district and city Awami League and associate organizations have already held several preparatory meetings around the Prime Minister's visit.







Mymensingh district AL President Ehteshamul Alam said the stage for the public meeting has been prepared in the shape of a boat, the party's election symbol. District AL General Secretary Moazzem Hossain Babul said extensive preparations have been made for the Prime Minister's arrival. Huge crowds will gather and the city will turn into a city of festival.





Highlighting the comprehensive development of the current government, City Mayor and Mymensingh city AL President Ikramul Haque Titu said the Prime Minister has changed Mymensingh with extensive infrastructure development along with the announcement of division. So we are doing our best to welcome the party President out of gratitude. City AL General Secretary Mohit Ur Rahman Shanto said the Prime Minister has done a lot of development in Mymensingh before demanding for anything. The people of Mymensingh are eagerly waiting to welcome her.





Meanwhile, the railway authorities have decided to run special trains on eight routes from Mymensingh on the occasion of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's visit.





A notification signed by Railways Assistant Chief Operating Superintendent Kamal Akhtar Hossain said on Tuesday that eight special trains will be run on Gafargaon-Mymensingh, Nandail-Mymensingh, Dewanganj Bazar-Jamalpur-Mymensingh, Netrokona-Mymensingh, Gouripur-Mymensingh, Ishwarganj-Mymensingh and Jaria-Jhananjail-Mymensingh routes. The trains will depart from all stations for Mymensingh between 8:30am and 10:00pm.





Earlier, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina inaugurated 103 projects and laid the foundation stones of 93 projects in a public meeting at Circuit House on November 2 in 2018 after the announcement of Mymensingh Division on October 13 in 2015.







She will also inaugurate and lay the foundation stones of several developments works during her visit on saturday. The projects, among others, include 4-storey academic buildings of 21 schools and colleges, sanitation projects in 32 municipalities, Sheikh Kamal indoor stadium, and five bridges.





The Prime Minister will also lay the foundation stones of 14 more development projects in the districts. The projects include the development of the road and drainage network of Mymensingh, and the construction of 7 regional offices for Bangladesh Public Service Commission among others.





Meanwhile, the people of Mymensingh are waiting with a bunch of demands for the Prime Minister. Various political and non-political organizations have submitted written petitions to the administration, political leaders and public representatives demanding the development of the district.







Mymensingh District Citizens Movement and Development Struggle Council submitted a memorandum to the Prime Minister through the district administration on 23 point demands.







The general secretary of the organization, valiant freedom fighter Nurul Amin Kalam said, "Our significant demands include - starting 2 pairs of inter-city trains from Mymensingh to Dhaka every morning and afternoon, transfer of railway lines outer part of city, conversion of Mymensingh Engineering College into a university, rail communication with Sherpur district and taking special steps to decongest the city.





Meanwhile, Mymensingh Chamber of Commerce and Industry Vice President Shankar Saha submitted a memorandum to the Prime Minister. There he mentioned, "The 1000-bed hospital in Mymensingh is inadequate compared to the demand. Patients from Gazipur, Sylhet, Kishoreganj, Tangail, Sherpur, Jamalpur and Netrokona districts get treatment in this hospital.







Therefore, a general hospital with 2,000 beds is required to ensure better medical services to the public. Alternative hospitals for medical care will free people from endless suffering and pain."





On the other hand, another social organization called Jana Udyog held a press conference with 18 points of proposal centring the arrival of the Prime Minister. They have raised the demand of 18-point including airport, international standard stadium, making Mymensingh Medical College a medical university and setting up a public university.





Meanwhile, the entire Mymensingh is floating in a tide of joy and excitement centered on the arrival of the Prime Minister. Every road and neighborhood of Mymensingh city including the grand public meeting place of Circuit House ground is covered with banners, posters and festoons to greet the Prime Minister.







Apart from Awami League leaders, activists and supporters, people from various walks of life are eagerly waiting to welcome the Prime Minister. Local leaders and activists of the party are spending busy time to make the public meeting a success.





According to the party sources, the leaders and workers of the party and the aspirants of the upcoming parliamentary elections have built arches, banners and festoons to attract the attention of the party chief.