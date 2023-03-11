Video
Saturday, 11 March, 2023
Home Front Page

Tk 4cr recovered, not Tk 9cr, DB contradicts self

Published : Saturday, 11 March, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 31
Staff Correspondent


The Detective Branch (DB) of Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) claimed to have recovered Tk 9 crore on Thursday but now they say they have found only Tk 4 crore. 

On Thursday morning a microbus of a security company carrying Tk 11.2 crore of Dutch-Bangla Bank was looted in the capital's Uttara.

Joshoda Jibon Debnath, Managing Director of Money Plant Link Private Ltd, said that the detectives recovered Tk 38,950,000 out of the robbed amount of Tk 11.25 crore.

"DB Additional Commissioner Harun-Or-Rashid said in a press conference  on Thursday  evening that Tk 9 crore  have been recovered," said Joshoda and asked, "Where did the rest of that  Tk 9 crore go?"

Apart from this, seven people arrested in connection with the incident on Thursday were said to be robbers, but six of them were employees of the security company and one was the driver of the car used in the robbery.

On Thursday evening, the DMP's Intelligence Division (DB) said they believe that around Tk 9 crore has been recovered from the three recovered trunks.

However, the police of Turag Police Station said on Friday that they got Tk 38,950,000 after calculating the recovered money last night.

Apart from this, it is said that three trunks were recovered on Thursday . And today it is being said that the driver of the car used in the robbery went to Khilkhet Police Station with the trunks after the robbers left.

DB Additional Commissioner Harun-Or-Rashid told reporters on Tuesday  in front of Le Meridien in Uttara, "We have seized a car used in the robbery from Khilkhet. We have recovered about  Tk 9 crore  in three trunks of the car and the operation is on to recover the rest of the money.

He said there were six people in the Money Plant vehicle. "The robbers beat them up, moved four trunks of money to their own microbus, and fled. The trunks contained Tk 11.2 crore."

The money was looted at Uttara sector 16 around 7:30am when it was being taken to refill Dutch-Bangla Bank ATM booths, said Turag Police Station Officer-in-Charge Moudud Howlader.

Turag Police Station Inspector (Investigation) Shariful Islam told The Daily Observer on Friday afternoon, "One of the three trunks was empty. And one of the two was half empty. In all, Tk 38,950,000 have been found by counting the money of three trunks.


