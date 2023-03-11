PM to inaugurate Bangladesh Business Summit today

The Bangladesh Business Summit, touted to be the biggest business event of 2023 in the country, is all set to kick off today with the aim of showcasing the country's economic potential before a global audience.





Apart from this, the premier is expected to inaugurate the 'Best of Bangladesh Expo' on the same day.





FBCCI, the apex trade organization of the country is organizing this international summit on its 50th founding anniversary. The summit will highlight the success stories that have set the foundation for Bangladesh's sustainable growth, said an FBCCI media release signed by Tanzid Basunia, head of PR and Communications at the business organization on Friday.





Ministers from seven countries including the United Kingdom (UK), the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA), China, Bhutan, the United Arab Emirates, CEOs of 12 multinational companies, and more than 200 foreign investors and business leaders from 17 countries of the world are also going to participate in the summit.





Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina will inaugurate the 3-day long summit at 10am on Saturday at the Bangabandhu International Conference Centre (BICC).Commerce Minister Tipu Munshi, Foreign Minister Dr A K Abdul Momen, Prime Minister's Adviser on Private Industry and Investment Salman F Rahman, higher officials of the government, and business leaders will also be present at the opening ceremony. �UNB