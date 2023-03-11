8 killed, 18 hurt in road accidents

At least eight people were killed and 18 others were injured in separate road accidents in Dhaka, Mymensingh, Natore , Faridpur and Cumilla, according to our correspondents.







In Dhaka, a man was killed as a bus ran over him while he was crossing a road at Motijheel in the capital early Friday.





The deceased was Abdul Jalil, 45, of Daria village of Cumilla district, a truck driver of Shah Cement Company.





The helper of the truck driver Al Amin said the accident occurred in front of the Motijheel Power Development office around 12:45am when a speedy bus of 'Sejuti Paribahan' hit Jalil while he was crossing a road after parking his vehicle, leaving him critically injured.





He was taken to Dhaka Medical College Hospital (DMCH) where Jalil succumbed to his injuries.





DMCH police outpost In-charge Inspector Bachchu Mia said the body was kept at the hospital morgue. They informed Motijheel police of the matter.





Our Mymensingh Correspondent reports two people have been killed in separate road accidents at Phulpur upazila of Mymensingh district on Thursday night and Friday morning.





Deceased Abdus Samad, 25, was son of Shahidul Islam, a resident of Imadpur village under Payari union and another deceased's identities, aged about 60, could not be known immediately.





According to locals, a young man was killed as a bus knocked him down on Phulpur-Mymensingh road on Friday morning.





Besides, an elderly man was killed after being hit by a motorcycle at Karaha area at around 11:00pm on Thursday.





Phulpur Police Station Officer-in-Charge Abdullah Al Mamun said being informed, police went there and recovered the bodies.





Later, Abdus Samad's body was handed over to his family and police are trying to identify the other victim. cases will be filed in connection with the deaths, the OC added.





Our Natore Correspondent writes a man was killed and two others injured as a bus collided head-on with a pickup van at Boraigram upazila in Natore district on Friday morning.





The accident took place at Thana Intersection of the upazila at around 10:00am.





The dead was identified as Alamgir Hossain, 30, son of Johurul Islam, of Salanga upazila of Sirajganj district.





Quoting locals, Bonpara Highway Police Station Officer-in-Charge Habibur Rahman said a fish-laden pickup van was going to Dhaka from Rajshahi.





When it reached Thana Intersection, a passenger carrying bus crashed into the pickup van, leaving its driver dead and two others critically injured.





Locals rescued the injured and took them to local hospital for primary treatment.





Later, being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Natore Adhunik Sadar Hospital for autopsy. Legal steps are under process in this regard, the OC added.





Our Faridpur Correspondent adds two motorcyclists were killed and another was injured in a road accident at Boalmari upazila in Faridpur district on Thursday night.





The deceased were Shamim Molla, 26, son of Aham Molla, a resident of Kalaron village under Boalmari municipality, and his sister-in-law Sumaia Akter, 17.





According to police, Shamim Molla was driving a motorcycle at a reckless speed with two riders. He lost control over the motorcycle and collided with a roadside tree while overtaking another motorcycle in Sabuj Bangla area.





Shamim Molla died on the spot. Later, Sumaiya Akter died on the way to Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical College Hospital in Faridpur.





Boalmari Police Station Officer-in-Charge Muhammad Abdul Wahab confirmed the matter.





Our Cumilla Correspondent says a man was killed and six others were injured as a micro-bus rammed a CNG run autorickshaw on Cumilla-Sylhet regional highway at Debidwar upazila in Cumilla district on Thursday night.





The accident took place in front of KMB brick field at Begumbadh area of the upazila at around 8:00pm.





The deceased was identified as Sheikh Sohag, 32, son of Abul Kashem, a resident of Balibari village under Debidwar municipality.





Quoting locals, Meerpur Highway Police outpost In-charge Md Alamgir Hossain said a micro-bus crashed into a CNG run autorickshaw from opposite direction when Sohag along with his wife were returning home after shopping at Kalikabazar, leaving seven people critically injured.





Locals rushed the injured to Cumilla Medical College Hospital where Sohag succumbed to his injuries while undergoing treatment. Being informed, police went there and took custody of the body.





Later, police seized the micro-bus and autorickshaw and sent the body to the hospital morgue for autopsy. Legal steps are underway in this connection, the In-charge added.