BNP trying to re-activate sleeping leaders to build up movement

BNP and the like-minded political parties are trying to press home a 10-point demand that includes the 12th general elections under a neutral caretaker government.







To make the ongoing anti-government movement successful, BNP wants to bring back their inactive political leader to active politics and involve other political parties and common people with their movement. For this, the party is taking different strategies to ignite their anti-government movement.







BNP is trying to bring back those leaders who have abandoned politics. For this reason the central leaders of the party have held several meetings with the divisional leaders.







BNP Standing Committee members are also maintaining pressure on the current divisional leaders and activists to explore the possibility of bringing back those who have held various positions in the party in the past.







The current divisional and grassroots leaders of the party are also contacting the former local leaders who have moved away from politics for one reason or the other.







At the meeting central leaders are emphasizing to accelerate the ongoing movement, but district level leaders are more interested in the formation of the grassroots committees.







Seeking anonymity a BNP divisional leader told the Daily Observer, such committees will create a sense of responsibility among local party leaders and activists. It will also help build a strong anti-government movement.







But party central leaders are not willing to declare any committee before the national elections. One Standing Committee member said, "We are not thinking of new committees before the national elections, because the deposed leader and workers may deviate from the movement."





It is also a big challenge for the BNP to involve common people in the movement along with party leaders. For this reason, the party is carrying out vigorous programmes against the price increase of daily commodities to woo the common people to its anti-government movement.





BNP leaders believe that during the Liberation War Bengali Nationalism played a key role to unite people against Pakistan. Now people need economic freedom, that's why BNP wants to unite common people by bringing forward economic nationalism.





This economic nationalism is meant to improve the economic condition of industrialists, businessmen, employees and all other common people in their respective positions.





BNP Standing Committee Member Khandaker Mosharraf said the Awami League government is busy to launder money. By creating pressure they are cutting the pockets of the public.







"BNP will work for the collective economic development of every people of the country. Without economic freedom we cannot command the respect of the people of the country in the international arena," Khandaker Mosharraf added.