Failing to hold DUCSU polls failure of university authorities: Quader Awami League General Secretary and also Road Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader said that failing to hold the Dhaka University Central Students' Union (DUCSU) election regularly was a failure of the university authorities.





The minister said, "Dhaka University (DU) is an autonomous institution. The DUCSU election is supposed to be held every year. It is the university administration's failure to hold the polls."





Quader said, "Why doesn't the administration hold the election? Why would the Awami League interfere in the DUCSU election? Failing to hold the election is the failure of the administration."





Quader said this while responding to questions of journalists after attending a reunion programme, organised by Hazi Muhammad Mohsin Hall Alumni Association of the university at its playground on Friday.





Tanbir Hasan Shaikat, General Secretary of DU branch of Bangladesh Chhatra League (BCL) and also former DUCSU member also agreed to the statement of Quader.





"The university authorities must take the responsibility for not holding the DUCSU polls. Earlier, they claimed they were unable to hold the election due to the Covid-19 pandemic. But now everything is going in full swing. What is the complication to hold the election now," Shaikat threw this question, while talking to this correspondent.





Expressing surprise over Quader's term 'failure', DU VC Prof Md Akhtaruzzaman said, "Did he really use the term failure?"





"The matter of holding the DUCSU election is under the consideration of the university authorities. There are several stakeholders in the university. We will discuss this issue," the Vice-Chancellor added.





After over 28 years, the last DUCSU election was held on March 11 in 2019.





He said, "Only Awami League leaders are invited as guests at the function. Students of various groups are former residents of Mohsin Hall. But I don't see many of them. This programme is being held with people of only a group. It can't be. Some places have to be kept out of politics."





"I do not agree with this that a minister should be the Chief Guest here. Invite everyone to the Alumni programme. Everyone will come and speak. We will come here as ex-residents of the hall, chat, eat together, reminisce about old days and spend time laughing," he added.





The Minister concluded his speech urging not to hold programmes in the future in this conventional way and added, "No need for a chief guest and minister. The ministers will come here generally as former residents of the hall."





However, addressing the reunion programme of the association as the Chief Guest, Quader expressed dissatisfaction over the arrangements of the event.Prof Akhtaruzzaman inaugurated the day-long event, with Prof Nizamul Haque Bhuiyan, President of the alumni association, in the chair.