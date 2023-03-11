Shirin Mansion ordered to be demolished

Dhaka South City Corporation has ordered the demolition of Shirin Mansion, the building on Mirpur Road near Dhaka's Science Laboratory, which partially collapsed after an explosion that claimed three lives four days ago. The building was constructed without following any rules and regulations, DSCC Chief Engineer Saleh Ahmed said on Thursday.







The building is currently in extreme risk of falling down, leaving no viable option but to completely demolish it.







The DSCC had written to the building's owner requesting to demolish the three-storied building without delay.







If the owner fails to comply with the order, he warned that "action will be taken according to the law".







According to him, the building was nothing but a brick structure. "No building could be constructed like this, yet it was built in this manner," Saleh said.Officials of the Rajdhani Unnayan Kartripakkha or RAJUK, the development authority of Dhaka city, said they could not contact the owner of the building as he lives abroad. �bdnews24.com