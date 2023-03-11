Video
Home Back Page

Blast Near Science Lab

Shirin Mansion ordered to be demolished

Published : Saturday, 11 March, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 34

Dhaka South City Corporation has ordered the demolition of Shirin Mansion, the building on Mirpur Road near Dhaka's Science Laboratory, which partially collapsed after an explosion that claimed three lives four days ago. The building was constructed without following any rules and regulations, DSCC Chief Engineer Saleh Ahmed said on Thursday.

According to him, the building was nothing but a brick structure. "No building could be constructed like this, yet it was built in this manner," Saleh said.
The building is currently in extreme risk of falling down, leaving no viable option but to completely demolish it.

The DSCC had written to the building's owner requesting to demolish the three-storied building without delay.

If the owner fails to comply with the order, he warned that "action will be taken according to the law".

Officials of the Rajdhani Unnayan Kartripakkha or RAJUK, the development authority of Dhaka city, said they could not contact the owner of the building as he lives abroad.    �bdnews24.com


Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
