India-BD friendship pipeline to ensure energy security: Nasrul

DINAJPUR, Mar 10: State Minister for Power, Energy and Mineral Resources Nasrul Hamid on Friday said Bangladesh-India Friendship Pipeline will contribute effectively to energy security.





"It will be a milestone in providing fuel to the northern region of the country quickly, uninterruptedly and in a cost-effective manner," he said while inspecting the progress of the pipeline project at Parbatipur here.





Nasrul Hamid said one of the main conditions for development is uninterrupted power and energy supply in the country which is being ensured successfully by the Awami League government led by Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.