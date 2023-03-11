JMB man fugitive for 17yrs held in Feni

The Anti-Terrorism Unit of police Thursday said they arrested a member of banned militant outfit Jama'atul Mujahideen Bangladesh (JMB), who remained fugitive for planning sabotage in Barishal in 2007.





A team of police arrested Md Emdadul Hoque, 45, from Feni's Sonagazi upazila after finding his whereabouts using their own surveillance system.





Mohammad Aslam Khan, superintendent police (media and awareness wing of the ATU), said Emdadul was arrested from the Circuit House area under Feni Sadar upazila in the evening 17 years after he had been implicated in a case filed for subversive activities with Barishal's Kotwali Police Station.