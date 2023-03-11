Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 11 March, 2023, 3:16 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Back Page

Saudi Minister in city to discuss trade, investment issues

Published : Saturday, 11 March, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 55

Saudi Minister of Commerce and Chairman of General Authority of Foreign Trade Dr Majid bin Abdullah Al-kassabi arrived in Dhaka on Friday to attend Bangladesh Business Summit 2023 and to discuss bilateral, commercial, and global issues with Bangladesh leadership.

A special flight carrying the Saudi Commerce Minister landed at the BAF base Bangabandhu in Dhaka.

Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen welcomed him at the airbase.

Senior officials from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Ministry of Commerce were also present at that time.

He is in Dhaka on a two-day visit and is scheduled to call on Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Friday. He is also scheduled to call on Foreign Minister Dr. AK Abdul Momen, MP and Commerce Minister Tipu Munshi, MP today.

He will attend a welcome dinner hosted by Adviser to the Prime Minister on Private Industry and Investment Salman F. Rahman on Friday.

Saudi Commerce Minister is leading a twenty-member high-level delegation.

A thirty-five-member business delegation is also accompanying him.

This visit is expected to impart further momentum to the bilateral and trade relations of these two fraternal countries, said the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina is scheduled to inaugurate the three-day summit at 10am on Saturday at the Bangabandhu International Conference Center (BICC).

She will also inaugurate the 'Best of Bangladesh Expo' on the same day.

FBCCI, the apex trade organization of the country, is organizing this international summit on its 50th founding anniversary.    �UNB


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Failing to hold DUCSU polls failure of university authorities: Quader
Shirin Mansion ordered to be demolished
India-BD friendship pipeline to ensure energy security: Nasrul
JMB man fugitive for 17yrs held in Feni
Smart Bangladesh aims to bring equality in women’s sharing in ICT: Indira
Saudi Minister in city to discuss trade, investment issues
AL has destroyed country’s economy: Fakhrul
EU gives euro1m for fire affected Rohingyas


Latest News
Mymensigh set to welcome PM on Saturday
EU releases €1 million in emergency aid for people affected by fire in Rohingya camp in Bangladesh
PM offers land for Saudi investors in Bangladesh's economic zone
16 injured as floor of under-construction building collapses in Dhaka
Quader visits Mymensingh circuit house ground ahead of PM's rally
3 more cases filed, another 8 arrested in Panchagarh clash
UK's Indo-Pacific minister arrives to strengthen ties with Bangladesh
Indian actor-director Satish Kaushik dies
BNP, other parties to form nationwide human chains on Saturday
Bangladesh goes up in democracy index amid BNP's uproar: Hasan
Most Read News
'Why people so unhappy when govt claims about development everywhere'
Seven shot dead in religious centre in Hamburg
Man killed in Khilgaon building fire
Saudi commerce minister in Dhaka
Yunus tarnishes his personality: Hasan on world leaders' statement
PM to open 'Bangladesh Business Summit' on Saturday
Decision on affected Gulistan building to be taken after 45 days
India-Bangladesh Pipeline to ensure energy security: Nasrul
PM to open 23 projects in Mymensingh on Saturday
Khaleda Zia out of jail on humanitarian grounds: Quader
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft