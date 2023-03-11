Video
Saturday, 11 March, 2023
Home Back Page

AL has destroyed country’s economy: Fakhrul

Published : Saturday, 11 March, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 58

SYLHET, Mar 10: Awami League has destroyed the country's economy, freedom of the press and the education system for its own sake, said BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir on Friday.

He said this while speaking as the chief guest at the biennial conference of Sylhet Metropolitan BNP.

"The law and order situation in the country has deteriorated. The power sector is being looted. The deal with (India's) Adani Group will result in a loss of Tk 1.5 lakh crore.

As a result of the agreement, the price of electricity will double," said the BNP leader. He said the price of coarse rice is Tk 70, fine rice Tk 170 and the price of an egg has increased by three to four times.

 The people are struggling to make ends meet, he said. He said the government and the Awami League have completely broken the electoral system.

Sylhet Metropolitan BNP Member Secretary Miftah Siddiqui moderated the conference while BNP Vice-Chairman Dr ZMA Zahid Azad addressed the conference as the special guest.    �UNB


