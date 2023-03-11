Full-fledged BCL central, DU unit committees soon

The full-fledged committees of the central and Dhaka University (DU) units of Bangladesh Chhatra League (BCL) will be declared soon.





In the meantime, the draft of the committee of DU branch has been prepared. It will be released following the announcement of the central committee, as per party tradition.





Ahead of the formation of the new committees, the top leaders have been observing the dedication of potential leaders and activists towards organisational decisions and active participation in political programmes.





Talking to The Daily Observer, central General Secretary Sheikh Wali Asif Enan said, "We will announce the committee as soon as possible."





Enan said, "We will give the leaders and activists berth in the committees after observing their dedication to the party, trust in the ideal of Bangabandhu and enrichment of family and social values that they hold."





Political ambition as well as future plans in the politics of the aspirants will also be taken into account, he added.





Echoing the words of Enan, central President Saddam Hussain said, "We have been working on the committee formation and it will be announced within a very short period of time."





Talking to this correspondent, DU Branch General Secretary Tanbir Hasan Shaikat said, "We have already made the draft of the committee. There is a tradition that the DU branch announces its full-fledged committee after the announcement of the central unit."





"If the central unit declares its committee today, we will release ours within one week," he added.





Regarding the leadership selection, Shaikat said those who possess non-communal, democratic and humane values will be evaluated in the committee, adding, "They won't compromise on the question of the Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman."