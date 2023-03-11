Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 11 March, 2023, 3:16 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home City News

World Leaders’ Letter On Yunus

An advertisement, not statement: Hasan

Published : Saturday, 11 March, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 36

Information and Broadcasting Minister Dr Hasan Mahmud on Friday said that the statement of 40 world leaders about Bangladesh's one and only Nobel laureate, microcredit pioneer Md Yunus, is an advertisement, not a statement."There is a difference between an advertisement and a statement," Hasan Mahmud explained. "It cannot be called a statement, it is an advertisement. An advertisement in the name of 40 people has been printed in The Washington Post at a cost of crores of money."

The minister was talking to reporters on Bangladesh's "progress" in the annual democracy index compiled by Washington-based think tank Freedom House, at his residence in the capital's Minto Road.

"Dr Yunus is a senior citizen of Bangladesh. With due respect, I want to say that I have never seen such an advertising statement in Bangladesh. I don't know if it happens in the world. The question is how reasonable it is to buy such a statement and publish it by spending crores of money. He is a Nobel laureate in any way. It actually undermined his personality. My question - where does his money come from?"

The global leaders expressed their "deep concerns for the well-being" of Nobel Peace Prize Laureate Muhammad Yunus in an open letter to Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, that appeared as a full-page ad in the Washington Post on Tuesday, March 7, 2023.

The minister stated that amid BNP's continuous hue and cry that there is no democracy in the country and no freedom of speech, Bangladesh moved up a notch in a democracy index by Freedom House.

"It means the practice of democracy continues in Bangladesh. Under the leadership of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, progress has been achieved in all sectors, including freedom of speech," he added.

BNP leaders go on television channels every morning and evening and make irrational criticisms of the government. On the other hand, they claim that they have no freedom of expression.

British think-tank Freedom House then revealed that BNP's claims are absolutely false, he said.    �UNB


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Full-fledged BCL central, DU unit committees soon
An advertisement, not statement: Hasan
SC directs lower court to dispose of Imran’s appeal
1 more patient hospitalised with dengue
139,000 attend medical college entry test
Widow ‘raped’ against false promise of marriage in Bogura
11 more C-19 cases reported
Take forward govt schemes for women empowerment: Matia


Latest News
Mymensigh set to welcome PM on Saturday
EU releases €1 million in emergency aid for people affected by fire in Rohingya camp in Bangladesh
PM offers land for Saudi investors in Bangladesh's economic zone
16 injured as floor of under-construction building collapses in Dhaka
Quader visits Mymensingh circuit house ground ahead of PM's rally
3 more cases filed, another 8 arrested in Panchagarh clash
UK's Indo-Pacific minister arrives to strengthen ties with Bangladesh
Indian actor-director Satish Kaushik dies
BNP, other parties to form nationwide human chains on Saturday
Bangladesh goes up in democracy index amid BNP's uproar: Hasan
Most Read News
'Why people so unhappy when govt claims about development everywhere'
Seven shot dead in religious centre in Hamburg
Man killed in Khilgaon building fire
Saudi commerce minister in Dhaka
Yunus tarnishes his personality: Hasan on world leaders' statement
PM to open 'Bangladesh Business Summit' on Saturday
Decision on affected Gulistan building to be taken after 45 days
India-Bangladesh Pipeline to ensure energy security: Nasrul
PM to open 23 projects in Mymensingh on Saturday
Khaleda Zia out of jail on humanitarian grounds: Quader
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft