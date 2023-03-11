SC directs lower court to dispose of Imran’s appeal

The Appellate Division of the Supreme Court on Thursday ordered the lower court to dispose of an appeal filed by father Imran Sharif against an order that dismissed his case seeking custody and guardianship of his two daughters, within three months.





It also ruled that Japanese Citizen Nakano Eriko cannot take her two daughters -- Jasmine Malaika, 12, and Nakano Laila Lina, 10 -- abroad until further order. As a result, Japanese mother Eriko Nakano cannot go abroad with her two children during this period.





At the same time, the apex court directed both the parties to maintain status quo on the case during this period. It means that Jasmine Malaika will stay with her mother Eriko and Laila Lina will stay with her father Imran until further order.





Jasmine Malaika is now with her mother Eriko and Laila Lina is now with her father Imran Sharif, a Bangladesh-born US citizen.





The seven-member full bench of the Appellate Division headed by Chief Justice Hasan Foez Siddique passed the order after hearing four separate petitions filed by Eriko and Imran seeking different directives.