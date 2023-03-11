1 more patient hospitalised with dengue

One more person was hospitalised with dengue in the 24 hours to Friday morning.





The lone new patient was admitted to a hospital outside the Dhaka, according to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).





Twenty-two dengue patients, including 17 in the capital, are now receiving treatment at hospitals across the country.





So far, the DGHS has recorded 777 dengue cases, 736 recoveries, and nine deaths this year.





The country logged 281 dengue deaths in 2022 - the highest on record after 179 deaths recorded in 2019. Also, it recorded 62,423 dengue cases and 61,971 recoveries last year. �UNB