Widow ‘raped’ against false promise of marriage in Bogura

BOGURA, Mar 10: A 42-year-old widow has been allegedly raped in Shajahanpur upazila of the district after being led on with the lure of marriage.





The victim lodged a complaint against the alleged rapist Sirajul Islam Pintu,55, son of late Mortaz Uddin of Domonpukur village of Majhira union.





According to the complaint, the victim was living alone with her lone child after her husband almost 15 years ago.





Pintu had been stalking the victim for the last couple of months to marry her.





At one stage, she agreed to marry him and she was promised to perform Hajj with him after marriage.





As their marriage was fixed, Pintu called her several times to meet him but the woman expressed her inability to meet alone.





Following this, on February 23, a woman identified herself as Pintu's sister called the victim and asked her to come to their Colony house in Bogura town to buy bridal attires and cosmetics.





So, she went there and found Pintu alone at home. Finding alone, Pintu raped her. �UNB