Saturday, 11 March, 2023, 3:15 AM
11 more C-19 cases reported

Published : Saturday, 11 March, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 56

Bangladesh reported six more Covid-19 cases in the 24 hours till Friday morning.

With the new numbers, the country's total caseload rose to 2,037,904 according to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

However, the official death toll from the disease remained unchanged at 29,445 as no new fatalities were reported.

The daily case test positivity rate was 0.55 per cent against the tests of 1,986 samples.

The recovery rate increased to 98.46 per cent. However, the death rate remained unchanged at 1.44 per cent.    �UNB


