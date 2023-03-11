Video
US aid assurance for Rohingyas promising

Published : Saturday, 11 March, 2023 at 12:00 AM

We wholeheartedly laud the United States decision to provide $26 million in new humanitarian aid for Rohingyas in Bangladesh and elsewhere in that region of Asia. Such response of US, specially, in the wake of UN's recent decision to cut fund for Rohingyas is not merely the country's acknowledgement of the gravity of the situation, is also reflective of its profound respect to humanity.

According to a news report published in this daily, the new money raises to $2.1 billion the total of US aid provided to the Rohingya people since August 2017. This new funding will also allow other humanitarian partners of US to continue providing life-saving assistance to affected communities on both sides of the Myanmar Bangladesh border.

We believe, such move on the part of US, one of the key players in shaping global affairs will also help awaken the global conscience and inspire the international community to fast solve the world's largest refugee crisis with due sincerity.

The United States has contributed the most to the Rohingya crisis so far. The country, in particular, has pledged massive assistance to Bangladesh in its efforts to shelter Rohingyas. Since the crisis, it has been the single most important country in providing funds for Rohingya refugees. Since 2017, it has provided more than $1.9 billion in humanitarian assistance to people in Myanmar, Bangladesh, and other parts of the region. The United States was the largest contributor to the JRP fund in 2022, accounting for 50.1 per cent of total funding.

Obviously, the translation of US's assurance of new humanitarian aid to Rohingyas into reality will help cut anxieties that have gripped Bangladesh over uncertainty of international aid. Bangladesh, itself reeling from various global aftershocks of Covid-19 pandemic and Russia Ukraine war has made exemplary sacrifices by hosting over a million displaced Rohingyas under its constraint economic reality.

Even early this year, we had been hearing of how donor agencies were "losing interest" in providing assistance in this prolonged crisis. We wrote in previous editorials this year how such a compassion fatigue towards this issue could lead to further problems.

No doubt, the Rohingya crisis is a very complex issue and it is hard to reach any silver bullet solution given the volatile situation in a post-coup Myanmar and an army government that was instrumental in displacing the Rohingyas in the first place through persecution.

Lastly, the international community should realise that this is not a problem created by Bangladesh-it is a problem created by Myanmar, dumped unfairly on Bangladesh. Despite resolutions from the UN, Myanmar has not budged and continues to ignore the crisis it has created. It has not given any clear indication that it will repatriate the stranded Rohingyas and will provide them with a safe and dignified return.



