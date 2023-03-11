Make roads safer

Dear Sir



Road accidents are constantly happening in our country. As a result, many potential lives are lost prematurely. The number of people who die in road accidents every year is staggering. It has become a regular disaster. We can't say when we get into the car, whether we can really return home with life or not! We have to ride in the car in such uncertainty. In the last two years, as many people have died in road accidents in the country as many people have not died in a terrible epidemic like Corona! This is very worrying for us.



Our country will enter the ranks of developing countries in 2026, it is undoubtedly good news but if we get the gift of safe roads by this year, it would also be a great honour for us! Together there were two remarkable achievements. Rather than neglecting this, the authorities should urgently remove all unfit vehicles from the roads, provide special training for drivers, discourage drowsy driving and enforce penalties for hitting each other or reckless driving. Ensuring road safety will keep us all safe and prevent many unnatural deaths.



Shohel Dhireph

Student, Begum Rokeya University, Rangpur



