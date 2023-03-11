

Biman’s continuous downward spiral motion



Biman Bangladesh Airlines, the national flag bearer of Bangladesh, has once again come to the spotlight due to the report of irregularities in the recruitment of a Boeing 777-300ER contractual pilot. Biman allegedly recruited a group of 14 pilots due to an urgent need. Among the 14 pilots who were recruited, 9 pilots are unqualified according to publicly available documents, agency reports, and test results. The whole recruitment process comes under question when the process is filled with allegations of a forged certificate, incompetence, and failed exams.



The capital invested for making these pilots operational is massively inflated and can easily be tagged as "waste" in the business operation. Allegedly, one of the recruits who used a forged certificate during recruitment is a relative of the "Chief training officer" of Biman. It is logically sound to conclude that the influence of the recruit's relative was the reason, the recruit made it to the selected candidate pool. This unethical move by Biman not only put its organizational reputation but also put the lives of the passengers at severe risk.

The government of Bangladesh has taken a plethora of initiatives to modernize Biman in the last decade and pumped investment after investment. With more investment, the return should have been exemplary. But the number of international destinations that Biman can operate decreased from 26 international destinations in 2006 to 18 in 2023. What then did not work as planned?



In the last five years or so, more than 10 top Biman officials were sacked due to their involvement in alleged corruption, irregularities relating to the unlawful selling of Biman tickets, related to recruitment of unqualified human resources, and related to security concerns. Investigative committees after committees were formed by the Civil Aviation Authority Bangladesh (supposedly the supervisory and regulatory board of aviation in the country) and the result of their hard work is visible yet again in the recent version of the same old story. What are the outcomes of these investigative committees' investigations, funded by taxpayers' hard-earned money?



Let's glance over the profit-loss statement of Biman for the last 10-12 years. In the last decade, the overall picture of Biman's profit generation is bleak. During the last decade, Biman incurred a total loss of more than TK. 1500 crore. With a total debt of TK. 1400 crore, Biman's profit for the same period was TK. 1000 crore, according to Finance reports of the airline. Experts have long pointed to a lack of existence of the proper policy and inefficiency in curbing corruption as root causes of Biman's continuous downward spiral motion.



What exacerbates the recurring issue of Biman even further is the complete absence of accountability on the side of the authority that leads the national flag carrier. Consequently, from signing a deal for the wrong aircraft at the wrong time to generating appropriate value-generating routes-everywhere one will notice a lack of proper direction. Ironically, according to aviation experts, Biman failed to recruit even 50 qualified, knowledgeable, and efficient people in the last 50 years.



When a team fails, more often than not, the sole responsibility for the failure lies on the shoulder of the leader. In Biman's case, it is hard to pinpoint the organization to a single entity as its leader. Biman has been running since its inception without any proper organization leading it in harmony with relevant stakeholders. One government tried making it a public limited company while the next government perhaps thought only pumping additional money in the pipeline will solve the Biman problem!

Running for decades like an orphan child without any direction, report after report of Biman's irregularities, corruption, and mismanagement are becoming the norm. Putting an effective end to the Biman corruption problem is a daunting task as Biman has no central authority to which they are accountable. Even though there are Civil Aviation Authority and a Ministry of Civil Aviation and Tourism who technically are responsible to oversee Biman and aviation in general, Biman's attitude towards these organizations has been reckless. No committees, no money, and no modern airplane will alone be able to solve the Biman problem if the airline continues its cruising with the wrong cruising speed.



The government has taken all the right initiatives to modernize Biman, to make Biman a smart airline of the future. The government invested massively in improving the quality of the human resources of the aviation industry of Bangladesh. However, Biman failed to deliver. The multi-dimensional issues plaguing Biman can only be solved when a culture of proper accountability can be established. The government and aviation stakeholders in Bangladesh need to work in a cohort to first establish that single entity which will be the organization that oversees Biman, that holds Biman accountable and that will be an entity operating with the highest form of integrity. Once that important first step is implemented, there will be a domino effect in the positive direction.



Adding the right human resources who operate with higher ethical standards, providing proper punishment for past misdeeds to create deterrence, and setting the bar of expectation from Biman at a realistic level are key steps that need to be taken to tackle the Biman problem before it becomes uncontrollable even further. Only then, six months from now there will not be news exposing another group of unethical people making dishonest personal gain at the expense of Biman. Only talking about "Smart Biman" while letting a crook take over the cockpit of a Boeing 777-300ER will cause more issues downstream.



The writer is a manufacturing engineer, Spirit Aerosystems, Wichita, KS

The term "corruption" and "Biman" seem to be synonymous. The mismanagement, corruption, and mammoth scale of irregularities that have been plaguing Biman for decades are nothing new. Since starting its odyssey in 1972 with only one aircraft, Biman has come a long way in terms of growth. But can one confidently claim that 51 years of operation has brought Biman to a level where one can be proud of the national carrier? Without thinking for a second, the answer is a big "NO"!The government of Bangladesh has taken a plethora of initiatives to modernize Biman in the last decade and pumped investment after investment. With more investment, the return should have been exemplary. But the number of international destinations that Biman can operate decreased from 26 international destinations in 2006 to 18 in 2023. What then did not work as planned?In the last five years or so, more than 10 top Biman officials were sacked due to their involvement in alleged corruption, irregularities relating to the unlawful selling of Biman tickets, related to recruitment of unqualified human resources, and related to security concerns. Investigative committees after committees were formed by the Civil Aviation Authority Bangladesh (supposedly the supervisory and regulatory board of aviation in the country) and the result of their hard work is visible yet again in the recent version of the same old story. What are the outcomes of these investigative committees' investigations, funded by taxpayers' hard-earned money?Let's glance over the profit-loss statement of Biman for the last 10-12 years. In the last decade, the overall picture of Biman's profit generation is bleak. During the last decade, Biman incurred a total loss of more than TK. 1500 crore. With a total debt of TK. 1400 crore, Biman's profit for the same period was TK. 1000 crore, according to Finance reports of the airline. Experts have long pointed to a lack of existence of the proper policy and inefficiency in curbing corruption as root causes of Biman's continuous downward spiral motion.Running for decades like an orphan child without any direction, report after report of Biman's irregularities, corruption, and mismanagement are becoming the norm. Putting an effective end to the Biman corruption problem is a daunting task as Biman has no central authority to which they are accountable. Even though there are Civil Aviation Authority and a Ministry of Civil Aviation and Tourism who technically are responsible to oversee Biman and aviation in general, Biman's attitude towards these organizations has been reckless. No committees, no money, and no modern airplane will alone be able to solve the Biman problem if the airline continues its cruising with the wrong cruising speed.The government has taken all the right initiatives to modernize Biman, to make Biman a smart airline of the future. The government invested massively in improving the quality of the human resources of the aviation industry of Bangladesh. However, Biman failed to deliver. The multi-dimensional issues plaguing Biman can only be solved when a culture of proper accountability can be established. The government and aviation stakeholders in Bangladesh need to work in a cohort to first establish that single entity which will be the organization that oversees Biman, that holds Biman accountable and that will be an entity operating with the highest form of integrity. Once that important first step is implemented, there will be a domino effect in the positive direction.Adding the right human resources who operate with higher ethical standards, providing proper punishment for past misdeeds to create deterrence, and setting the bar of expectation from Biman at a realistic level are key steps that need to be taken to tackle the Biman problem before it becomes uncontrollable even further. Only then, six months from now there will not be news exposing another group of unethical people making dishonest personal gain at the expense of Biman. Only talking about "Smart Biman" while letting a crook take over the cockpit of a Boeing 777-300ER will cause more issues downstream.The writer is a manufacturing engineer, Spirit Aerosystems, Wichita, KS