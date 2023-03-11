Plastic pollution in Bangladesh







According to a report by the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP), Bangladesh generates an estimated 1.6 million tons of plastic waste each year. Of this, only 50,000 tons are recycled, and the rest is either burned or dumped into landfills or water bodies. The situation is further compounded by the fact that only a small percentage of Bangladesh's population has access to proper waste management services, which means that a significant portion of the plastic waste generated ends up in the country's rivers and other water bodies.



The impact of plastic pollution on the environment is manifold. Plastic waste poses a significant threat to marine life, with millions of marine animals and birds dying each year due to ingestion or entanglement in plastic debris. In addition, plastic waste contributes to the degradation of our natural habitats and ecosystems, with plastic debris choking waterways and contaminating soil and groundwater.



The economic costs of plastic pollution are also significant. For example, the fishing industry in Bangladesh is one of the country's most important economic sectors, with an estimated 2.5 million people depending on it for their livelihoods. However, the industry is threatened by plastic pollution, with discarded fishing nets and other plastic debris causing damage to fishing gear and vessels. In addition, the tourism industry, which is also an important economic sector, is affected by plastic pollution, with the country's beaches and waterways being littered with plastic debris.



The Bangladesh government has taken several steps to address the issue of plastic pollution. In 2002, the government imposed a ban on the production and use of polythene bags of less than 55 microns in thickness, which was later extended to include bags of all thicknesses. In addition, the government has launched several awareness campaigns aimed at educating the public about the importance of proper waste disposal.



Several non-governmental organizations (NGOs) are also actively involved in addressing the issue of plastic pollution in Bangladesh. For example, Waste Concern, a Dhaka-based NGO, has developed a model for solid waste management that involves segregating waste at the source and composting organic waste. The organization has also launched several awareness campaigns to promote the use of biodegradable alternatives to plastic products.



Over the last decade, the issue of plastic pollution in Bangladesh has continued to be a major concern. In 2011, the Bangladesh government announced a ban on the import and production of all single-use plastic items, including plastic bags, straws, and cutlery. However, the ban has been difficult to enforce, and single-use plastic items continue to be widely used across the country.



In 2016, a study conducted by the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN) revealed that the Buriganga River in Dhaka was one of the most polluted rivers in the world, with plastic waste accounting for a significant portion of the pollution. The study also found that more than half of the plastic waste in the river was made up of single-use plastic bags.



In 2018, the government of Bangladesh launched the National Plastic Action Partnership (NPAP), a public-private partnership aimed at addressing the issue of plastic pollution in the country. The NPAP is a collaborative effort between the government, the private sector, and civil society organizations, and is part of the global Plastic Action Partnership (PAP) launched by the World Economic Forum. The partnership focuses on reducing plastic waste, promoting sustainable production and consumption practices, and improving waste management systems.



In 2019, the Bangladesh government took a step further and announced a ban on all single-use plastic products in coastal areas, including hotels, motels, and restaurants. The ban also applies to polythene bags, which are widely used in the country for packaging and carrying goods. The government has also introduced a deposit refund scheme for plastic bottles, which encourages consumers to return their used plastic bottles to collection points in exchange for a small refund.



Despite these efforts, plastic pollution continues to be a major challenge for Bangladesh. The country's fast-growing economy and population, coupled with the lack of adequate waste management infrastructure, means that the problem is unlikely to disappear anytime soon. However, there is hope that the government's commitment to addressing the issue, coupled with the efforts of NGOs and the private sector, can help reduce the amount of plastic waste generated and ensure a cleaner, healthier environment for future generations.



Plastic pollution is a global problem, and Bangladesh is no exception. The country generates a significant amount of plastic waste each year, with much of it ending up in the country's rivers and other water bodies. The impact of plastic pollution on the environment, the economy, and public health is significant, and the problem is likely to get worse unless action is taken.



The Bangladesh government, NGOs, and the private sector have all made efforts to address the issue of plastic pollution in the country. Bans on single-use plastic products, awareness campaigns, and innovative waste management solutions are all steps in the right direction. However, more needs to be done to ensure that the problem is tackled effectively and sustainably.



Reducing plastic waste is a complex issue that requires a coordinated effort from all stakeholders. Consumers, businesses, and policymakers all have a role to play in promoting sustainable production and consumption practices, improving waste management infrastructure, and developing innovative solutions to tackle the problem of plastic pollution. Only by working together can we hope to address this global challenge and create a cleaner, healthier, and more sustainable future for all.

MD Tarikul Islam, Student, Department of Environmental Science and Disaster management, Noakhali Science and Technology University, Bangladesh.



