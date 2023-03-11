

Russia renews major missile attacks



Ukrainian officials said that at least five people had been killed in the wave of attacks, four of whom were killed in the western Lviv region and one in the eastern Dnipropetrovsk region. Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko said, "Two people were injured" in the Svyatoshynsky district of the capital following the strikes.



The governor of the northeastern Kharkiv region, Oleh Syniehubov, said there had been more than 15 strikes on Ukraine's second-largest city of Kharkiv. "Objects of critical infrastructure are again in the crosshairs," Syniehubov said in a Telegram post. In the southern Odesa region, Governor Maksym Marchenk said energy facilities and residential buildings had been hit in strikes. "Fortunately, there were no casualties," he said but added that "power supply restrictions" were in place.



The attacks were reported to have struck a wide arc of other targets. Explosions were also reported in the cities of Chernihiv, Dnieper, Lutsk, and Rivne, as well as the western Lviv region.



"This was a major attack and for the first time with so many different types of missiles The enemy launched six Kinzhals [hypersonic missiles]," air force spokesperson Yuriy Ihnat said. "It was like never before."



Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said it had been "a difficult night" but added that Russia would not get away with "terrorizing civilians."



"The occupiers can only terrorize civilians. That's all they can do. But it won't help them. They won't avoid responsibility for everything they have done," Zelenskyy said.



Moscow has been launching massive missile attacks against Ukrainian civilian infrastructure, in particular targeting energy infrastructure and often plunging whole cities into darkness, since last October. The barrages were initially weekly but eventually became more intermittent, leading to speculation that Moscow may be saving up ordnance. The last major wave was on February 16.



Here are some of the other notable developments concerning the war in Ukraine on Thursday, March 9. An EU scheme to jointly purchase gas as a single bloc will also include Ukraine, the EU's energy commissioner Kadri Simson said on Thursday. "We have integrated Ukraine in the gas joint purchasing platform with a view to help secure 2 billion cubic meters of additional gas," Simson told EU lawmakers.

The bloc is expecting to sign its first contracts this summer.



Russia's invasion of Ukraine sent gas prices skyrocketing in Europe and has sent European states looking for alternative sources after having relied heavily on Russian gas for years.

Pro-Russian separatists in the breakaway region of Transnistria in Moldova have said that they foiled a plot to attack the region's capital which they say was planned by Ukraine.

Transnistria's security forces said in a statement that they had halted "a terror attack directed by Ukrainian security services, being prepared against a number of officials. The suspects have been detained. They have given confessions."



Russian state-owned news agency RIA Novosti reported that the attack had targeted the president of the breakaway region, Vadim Krasnoselsky.



The Russian agency also said that Ukrainian security forces had planned to carry out the attack in the Transnistrian capital Tiraspol. Moscow has previously claimed, without providing evidence, that Ukraine was planning on invading the separatist region where Russian troops have been stationed since the 1990s.

The overnight strikes have left large parts of Ukraine once again without proper access to electricity. In Kyiv, some 40% of households were left without heating on Thursday.



"Emergency power outages currently prevent 40% of Kyiv consumers from being provided with heating," the military administration said. The country's second-largest city, Kharkiv, was deprived entirely of power, heating or even water, according to the city's mayor.



"There is no electricity in the whole city. We have switched to generators at critical infrastructure. Electric-powered transport is not working. There is no heating and water supply, due to the lack of voltage in the electricity network," Mayor Igor Terekhov said on local television.



Ukraine's national grid operator Ukrenergo said it had limited power in all regions during the strikes as a precaution. It added that the strikes had caused longer power cuts in at least three regions.

The Ukrainian air force said that Russian forces fired 81 missiles - of which six were Kinzhal hypersonic missiles - and eight drones in its Thursday morning barrage.



The statement also said that Ukraine shot down 34 missiles and four of the Iranian-made Shahed "kamikaze" drones. A further eight missiles and drones were prevented from hitting their targets, the air force added.



"The enemy fired 81 missiles in an attempt to intimidate Ukrainians again, returning to their miserable tactics. The occupiers can only terrorize civilians," Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said in an online statement.

Ukrainian air defenses are unable to intercept Kinzhal hypersonic missiles.



In the wake of Russia's wave of airstrikes, the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant - the largest in Europe - has been left without power, Ukraine's nuclear energy operator Energoatom said. "The last line of communication between the occupied Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant and the Ukrainian power system was cut off as a result of rocket attacks," they wrote in a statement.

The plant is now running on diesel generators, with enough fuel for 10 days. The fifth and sixth reactors have also been shut down, Energeoatom said.



"The countdown has begun. If it is impossible to renew the external power supply of the station during this time, an accident with radiation consequences for the whole world may occur," the operator said.



International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Director General Rafael Grossi also expressed anger over the incident.



"This is the sixth time - let me say it again SIXTH time, that [Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant] has lost all off-site power and has had to operate in this emergency mode," he wrote in a statement. "Let me remind you - this is the largest nuclear power station in Europe. What are we doing? How can we sit here in this room this morning and allow this to happen? This cannot go on."



Zaporizhzhia is occupied by Russian forces and Thursday marks the sixth time since the occupation began that the facility has lost power. Previous incidents have triggered a site inspection by the IAEA.



Russia's own nuclear energy operator Rosenergoatom confirmed that power had been cut, but said that it was Ukraine that had cut the power.



The European Union is looking at how to boost ammunition supplies in both the short and long term at a meeting in Stockholm. A top EU official has called for "a war economy."



German authorities searched a vessel suspected of involvement in Nord Stream pipeline explosions, the German Prosecutors Office said. German ministers warned against hasty conclusions about responsibility for the blasts.



EU countries agreed to buy more shells to help Ukraine but still have to work out the specifics. Ukraine and the UN called for an extension of the Black Sea grain deal.



